PennDOT Announces Plans Display for a Route 173 Intersection Improvement Project in Sandy Lake Township, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for the safety improvement project at the intersection of Route 173 and Yankee School Road/School Road (Route 1004) in Sandy Lake Township, Mercer County.

The project will focus on improving sight distance at the intersection, particularly for southbound traffic on School Road that wants to turn left onto Route 173.

Proposed work includes excavation of the existing embankment in front of Lakeview United Methodist Church as well as milling and paving, shoulder widening, drainage updates, side road and driveway adjustments on approximate a half mile of Route 173. The project also includes the paving and shoulder widening of a portion of Yankee School Road.

Work is expected to occur during the 2023 construction season.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and temporary signals.

The plans display for the Route 173 Intersection Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until July 30, 2022 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Brody Guth, at brguth@pa.gov, or 814-678-7355.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

