Sperm Bank Market To hit 4,860.39 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2%

Sperm bank market size was valued at $4,741.51 Mn in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,860.39 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sperm bank market size was valued at $4,741.51 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,860.39 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

The global sperm bank market is driven by increase in incidence of male and female infertility and rise in demand for various infertility and artificial insemination techniques such as in vitro Fertilization (IVF) and donor insemination. Moreover, government initiative to support sperm bank, surge in acceptance of sperm bank across the globe, and technological advancement and development in the sperm bank industry are some factors that fuel the growth of the sperm bank market.

Rise in incidences of male and female infertility, supportive government initiatives, and increase in acceptance among people drive the growth of the global sperm bank market. However, high cost and low success rate of treatment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to a sharp decline in the number of sperm donations, due to extended lockdowns across the world.

Most reproductive centers happened to restrict their daily activities. Also, several threats and concerns about insemination treatment, sperm donation, and cryopreservation such as adulteration of semen samples and transmission of infectious diseases in due course of the treatment impacted the market negatively.

The number of sperm donations decreased due to lockdown imposed in many countries and surge in illnesses among people.

Many reproductive centers considerably limited their daily activities or shut their door down temporarily as the focus shifted to taking care of Covid-infected patients.

Different threats and concerns about insemination treatment, sperm donation, and cryopreservation such as contamination of semen samples and transmission of infectious diseases during the treatment negatively affected the industry.

The sperm storage segment to rule the roost-

Based on service, the sperm storage segment contributed to the major share in 2019, garnering more than half of the global sperm bank market in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. This segment is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to rise in incidence of miscarriage in women, increase in infertility rate in both male and female, and surge in patient awareness toward effective & advanced fertility treatment, poor sperm fertility, low sperm count, and abnormally shaped sperms.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, had the major share in 2019-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America generated the major in 2019, holding nearly half of the global sperm bank market, and is expected to dominate by 2027. This region is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to enormous male populace suffering through infertility and low-cost procedures for fertility treatments in the region.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the total market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The report also discusses regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global sperm bank market analyzed in the research include Androcryos, California Cryobank, Babyquest Cryobank, European Sperm Bank, Cryos International, New England Cryogenic Center, Fairfax Cryobank, Xytex Sperm Bank, Nordic Cryobank Group, and Indian Spermtech.

