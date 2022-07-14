Nanomedicine Market to Get a New Boost with CAGR of 9.2% | Allied Market Research

Nanomedicine Market

Allied Market Research added new research on Nanomedicine Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Nanomedicine market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Abbott Laboratories, DiaSorin S.p.A., General Electric Company, Invitae Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Leadient BioSciences Inc., Mallinckrodt plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The global nanomedicine market size was valued at $171,695.33 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $393,046.52 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Nanomedicine is an application of nanotechnology that deals in prevention & treatment of diseases in humans. This technology uses sub micrometer-sized particles for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases. Nanomedicines are advantageous over generic drugs in several aspects such as they help to reduce renal excretion, improve ability of drugs to accumulate at pathological sites, and enhance therapeutic index of drugs. Thus, nanomedicine is used in a wide range of applications that include aerospace materials, cosmetics, and medicine.

The major factors that drive growth of the nanomedicine market are increase in development of nanotechnology-based drugs, advantages of nanomedicine in various healthcare applications, and growth in need for therapies with fewer side effects. However, long approval process and risks associated with nanomedicine (environmental impacts) are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, growth of healthcare facilities in emerging economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth of the market.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Nanomedicine market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Nanomedicine market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Nanomedicine market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Nanomedicine market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Nanomedicine Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Nanomedicine Market by Key Players: Abbott Laboratories, DiaSorin S.p.A., General Electric Company, Invitae Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Leadient BioSciences Inc., Mallinckrodt plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Nanomedicine Market By Modality: Diagnostics and Treatment

Nanomedicine Market By Application: Drug Delivery, Diagnostic Imaging, Vaccines, Regenerative Medicine, Implants, and Others

Nanomedicine Market By Indication: Clinical Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Clinical Cardiology, Orthopedics, Neurology, Urology, Ophthalmology, Immunology And Others

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

