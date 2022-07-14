Award-Winning Marketing Expert Shares Wisdom in Book 'Living On A Smile - 16 Ways To Live A Big Life And Lead With Love'
Former Interface, Honey Baked Ham Company chief marketing officer Jo Ann Herold to release first book in August
'Living On A Smile’ is an inspiring read for anyone looking to create their own success story based on my own experiences and serves as a celebration of friends, family and mentors,”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the new book, “Living On A Smile - 16 Ways To Live A Big Life And Lead With Love,” marketing and brand transformation expert Jo Ann Herold shares experience and wisdom gleaned from more than two decades as a purpose-centered executive. Drawing on her own experience working as a McDonald’s employee to becoming the chief marketing officer of iconic global brands like Arby’s Inc., Interface Inc., and The Honey Baked Ham Company LLC, Herold provides readers with a roadmap for living a large life and leading with love.
Part memoir and part leadership guide, “Living On A Smile” chronicles Herold’s journey from her humble beginnings to becoming the top executive of her field. In doing so, she offers readers 16 powerful lessons for living a life of purpose and fulfillment including:
-Generating an outsized positive impact on your peers, your company and your community
-Balancing the long view and the high road
-Striking a balance between work, outreach, friendship and family
-Cultivating lifelong friendships
-Building tenacity and staying power
Herold is an award-winning marketing and brand transformation expert with more than two decades of experience at top brands. She has been recognized as one of the “Most Powerful and Influential Women” by the National Diversity Council and received Atlanta AMA’s Lifetime Achievement Award along with the CMO Club’s President Circle Award.
“'Living On A Smile’ is an inspiring read for anyone looking to create their own success story based on my own experiences and serves as a celebration of friends, family and mentors,” Herold said. “It provides readers with the tools needed to lead with love and make their dreams a reality.”
“Living On A Smile - 16 Ways To Live A Big Life And Lead With Love” will be available for purchase at most retailers and can be reserved on Amazon. For more information about Herold, please connect with her on LinkedIn.
ABOUT JO ANN HEROLD
Jo Ann Herold is a purpose-driven executive with over 25 years of marketing experience in various leadership roles, including chief marketing officer for The Honey Baked Ham Company Inc., chief marketing officer for Interface and vice president of brand marketing and public relations at Arby’s Restaurant Group Inc., in addition to owning her own marketing firm. Armed with an MBA in International Business from Mercer University in Atlanta and an undergraduate degree in Communication from Mississippi State University, Herold is an adjunct professor at Mercer University and Georgia State University. She served as vice chair of the Arby’s Foundation and serves on the executive board of the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, where she previously served as the board chair. Her work has been lauded by industry and community groups with numerous awards, including being named one of the National Diversity Council’s Most Powerful and Influential Women and winning two AMY Awards from the American Marketing Association. She was recently the recipient of the Atlanta AMA’s Lifetime Achievement award and the CMO Club’s President’s Circle Award.
