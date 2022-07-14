Diamonds are continuously forming at a new label in town

Diamond Empire Production Inc

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in New York, Diamond Empire Production Inc. is the new premier indie label for viral talent established by CEO Rob Diamond and multi-platinum grammy nominated super producer Billy Moss. With over 20 years of experience in music, television, film, and artist development, the label is fully equipped to take talent from viral moments to a branded career.

Mariana Velletto was the first artist signed to Diamond Empire Production Inc. In 2019 famed producer Jazze Pha produced the artist’s hit record “For Me” which rapidly became the record of the summer. Inspired by a series of events the following year, Mariana unleashed a four track EP titled 2020 produced by Krunkadelic and Justin Erin. Mariana Velleto repeatedly shows dedication to her music career as she recently released a three minute visual to her latest single “Crazy”.

Constantly on the search for new talent, Director of Operations, Billy Moss subsequently came across singers/songwriters Will Gittens and Karly Moreno. Will Gittens is notorious for this hit single “Zodiac” produced by JR Gittens. Racking up over four million streams, this single spread virally on TikTok creating a new challenge for millennials. Will continues to gain fans worldwide through his musical covers on Youtube. Karly Moreno, former contestant of season 16 of NBC’s “The Voice” was the missing piece to the labels puzzle. With a soulful sound, Karly immediately began to rise on the charts with her hit single and visual “Naive”. As Karly works on her EP she plans to release some goodies for her fans in the month of July 2022. New single “Take Me Away” will be released on July 8th in addition to “Naive” remix featuring artist Bobby Shmurda on July 22nd.

“My dream is to be able to touch and inspire people with my music the way music has touched me.” - Karly Moreno

Diamond Empire Production Inc. continues to expand as the label recently partnered with J.U.B Records welcoming rapper Kash XO to the family. Kash is an upcoming rapper determined to take his craft to the next level. He recently released his new single “Wet” and prepares to release another single featuring Fivio Foreign titled “Clear the Room” on July 15, 2022. With such countless talent it is safe to say Diamond Empire Production Inc. is headed to the top!

Mariana Velletto "Crazy"