Drug-Eluting Stents Market To Exhibit Surge In Revenue Growth During Forecast Period

Drug-Eluting Stents Market

Allied Market Research added new research on Drug-Eluting Stents Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. Some of the key players involved in the study are Abbott Laboratories, Alvimedica, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Biosensors International Group, Biotronik Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group (Cook Medical), Medtronic Plc, Stentys SA, and Terumo Corporation.

The global drug-eluting stents market was valued at $6,382 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $8,777 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Drug-eluting stent is a tube like, semi-rigid device made up of metal and coated with a medication. The medication is slowly released to aid prevention of reoccurrence of arterial blockage. Drug-eluting stents are of different types such as first, second, and third-generation drug eluting stents. First generation drug eluting stents considerably decrease the risk of in-stent restenosis condition observed with bare-metal stent (BMS). Second generation drug-eluting stents can decrease risk and rate of one year stent thrombosis. Third generation drug-eluting stent is widely used in percutaneous coronary intervention.

Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as congenital heart disease, abnormal heart rhythms, heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure is expected to drive growth of the market. In addition, technological advancements in drug eluting stents design and stent delivery systems is another major factor that boosts the market growth.

Drug-Eluting Stents Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Drug-Eluting Stents Market by Key Players: Abbott Laboratories, Alvimedica, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Biosensors International Group, Biotronik Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group (Cook Medical), Medtronic Plc, Stentys SA, and Terumo Corporation.

Drug-Eluting Stents Market By Coating: Polymer-Based Coating and Polymer Free Coating

Drug-Eluting Stents Market By Application: Coronary Artery Disease and Peripheral Artery Disease

Drug-Eluting Stents Market By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

