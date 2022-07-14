Submit Release
Grant City License Office Set to Close July 15, 2022

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office in Grant City, Missouri, located at 101 W. Third St. The last day of operations will be July 15, 2022.

License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. The Grant City License Office contract will be placed out for bid on Missouri’s statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS, in the future. Until that time, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

  • Maryville License Office – 115 E. Fourth St., Suite 1, Maryville, MO 64468-1614
  • Stanberry License Office – 130 W. First St., Stanberry, MO 64489
  • Bethany License Office – 3105 Miller St., Bethany, MO 64424
  • Princeton License Office – 703 Hickland St., Suite B , Princeton, MO 64673

 

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

  • License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.
  • Renewal Requirements Inquiry— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.
  • Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

 

Citizens may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

###

