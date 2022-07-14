Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,493 in the last 365 days.

Drummond Advisors announces acquisition of NS Consulting

Acquisition seeks to strengthen the presence of the company in the offshore and real estate investment markets

This new acquisition will strengthen our presence in the offshore and real estate investment markets”
— Michel de Amorim
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, U.S., July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drummond Advisors, an internationalization advisory firm with more than 10 years of operation in the global business market, announced the acquisition of NS Consulting, a company specialized in services such as real estate, compliance, record and structuring for clients in Brazil and the United States.

The whole operation of NS Consulting, including its more than 300 clients, will be incorporated by Drummond Advisors in a process expected to last a couple of years.

“We are looking forward to this merge; it will provide our clients with competent advisory in all tax and accounting areas, both in the United States and in Brazil,” said Nelson Slosbergas, a partner of NS Consulting and a lawyer with more than 36 years of experience in real estate and corporate transactional work.

One of the individuals in charge of the negotiation, Michel de Amorim, a partner of Drummond Advisors, explained that the history and expertise of NS Consulting were crucial to making the acquisition decision.

“This new acquisition will strengthen our presence in the offshore and real estate investment markets,” Amorim said. “We are very happy and thankful for the over 30 years of experience earned by Dr. Nelson Slosbergas in this endeavor.”

The acquisition is part of Drummond’s growth strategy.

“The goal is to keep improving our business model, which is unique compared to the one usually seen in the market,” said Bruno Drummond, partner and founder of Drummond Advisors. “We work with the concept of ‘one-stop shop’ service, so client’s needs are met in only one place.”

Drummond Advisors has worked with more than 5,000 clients since 2010 and has a team with 200 collaborators distributed across Brazil and United States.

About Drummond Advisors
Drummond Advisors offers international advisory services to global companies, focusing on areas such as accounting, tax, legal and business development. Founded in Boston, the advisory firm expanded its presence to Miami; New York; Orlando, Florida; Sao Paulo; and Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The company has worked with more than 5,000 clients since 2010 and a multidisciplinary team of professionals with certifications, qualifications and experience in Brazil, United States and Canada.

www.drummondadvisors.com

Communication Department
Drummond Advisors
info@drummondadvisors.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Drummond Advisors announces acquisition of NS Consulting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.