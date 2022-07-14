Medical Marijuana Pipeline Insights | Clinical Trials Evaluation Report 2022 | DelveInsight
As per DelveInsight Medical Marijuana pipeline involves 50+ key companies developing 120+ medical Marijuana treatment therapies.
DelveInsight’s Medical Marijuana Pipeline Insight 2022 report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Medical Marijuana pipeline domain.
Some of the essential takeaways from the Medical Marijuana pipeline report:
- DelveInsight’s Medical Marijuana pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 120+ Medical Marijuana pipeline treatment therapies.
- Some of the key Medical Marijuana pipeline companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Medical Marijuana treatment scenario include Tetra Bio-Pharma, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Bionorica SE, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Medlab Clinical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, TO Pharmaceuticals, Therapix Biosciences, ANANDA Scientific, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Daisy Pharma Opioid Venture, Canbex Therapeutics, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Echo Pharmaceuticals, Centrexion Therapeutics, Tilray, Artelo Biosciences, BOL Pharma, One World Cannabis, Receptor Life Sciences, AXIM Biotechnologies, Serina Therapeutics, EPM Group, GB Sciences, Cannovex, e3D Pharma, Phytecs, Zelira Therapeutics, Pascal Biosciences, Enveric Biosciences, MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Neuropathix, Can-Fite Pharma, Skye Bioscience, Vitality Biopharma, SciCann Therapeutics, Renew Biopharma, Aequus Pharmaceuticals, CURE Pharmaceuticals, Demeetra AgBio, and several others.
- Essential Medical Marijuana therapies such as Lenabasum, BX-1, Nabiximols, NanaBis, Zygel, THX-110, A1002N5S, BTX 1801, Olorinab, Dronabinol, VSN16R, INM-755, BTX 1503, CBD50, EHP-101, CannEpil, CogniCann, Namisol, CNTX-6016, TN-TC11G, EV101, ART27.13, BOL-DP-o-08, BTX 1702, RLS102, RLS103, SER-228, EPM301, EPM305, EPM306, GBS.CP110, GBS.CP121, OCT-461201, CNX-001, CNX-002, CNX-003, CS-NEURO-1, CBIS-LC-001, CBIS-PC-001, CBIS-PPC-001, e3D-03, e3D-05, PECS-202, CBIS-OS-001, CBIS-SSA-001, MEM.PD119, PECS-101, PECS-112, PAS-403, PAS-393, KLS-13019, CNX-004, INM-088, EPM302, VBX-100, PLP-33, TopiCann, EPM303, EPM311, OWC-1808, and others are under development in different phases of clinical studies.
- In June 2022, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., presented an oral podium presentation and a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting (ASCP 2022) that was held from May 31 – June 3, 2022. The presentation titled, “Long-Term Safety and Sustained Efficacy of ZYN002 Cannabidiol Transdermal Gel in Children and Adolescents with Fragile X Syndrome (ZYN2-CL-017),” includes data demonstrating that in the ongoing long-term safety and efficacy trial of Zygel in children and adolescents with FXS, improvement was seen in Social Avoidance in the full population, with the greatest improvement in patients with complete methylation of their FMR1 gene.
- In May 2022, Corbus Pharmaceuticals announced that the National Institutes of Health sponsored Phase 2 study of lenabasum in systemic lupus erythematosus had completed its last patient visit and the clinical database had been locked. The Company is awaiting topline results. Corbus is pursuing potential partnerships to fund further development of lenabasum.
- In May 2022, Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has classified PPP004 as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment for epidermolysis bullosa (EB). The designation represents PPP004's third orphan drug designation (ODD) as a treatment for EB.
- In January 2022, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. received clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin enrolling patients in its Phase 2a clinical trial of EHP-101 for certain relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), specifically relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) and active secondary progressive MS (SPMS).
- Pfizer Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced on the 13th of December 2021, that the companies had entered into a definitive agreement under which Pfizer will acquire Arena, a clinical stage company developing innovative potential therapies for the treatment of several immuno-inflammatory diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will acquire all the outstanding shares of Arena for $100 per share in an all-cash transaction for the modest price of $6.7 billion. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction. The deal is now expected to close in the first half of 2022, pending regulatory approvals.
- In May 2021, Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced the completion of its acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a leader in the science, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines.
- In August 2021, MediPharm Labs Corp. announced that the Company’s research partner McMaster University (the “Researcher”) had received a no objection letter from Health Canada to proceed with research with MediPharm Labs CBD50 and CBD10:2. This is a key milestone in moving forward with the Company’s strategy to be the go-to cannabis partner for pharmaceuticals containing cannabis.
The Medical Marijuana pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Medical Marijuana products, inactive and dormant assets, and a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Medical Marijuana pipeline landscape.
Medical Marijuana Overview
The term Medical Marijuana refers to using the whole, unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat symptoms of illness and other conditions. The US FDA has not recognized or approved the marijuana plant as medicine. However, the scientific study of the chemicals in marijuana, called cannabinoids, has led to some FDA-approved medications that contain cannabinoid chemicals in pill form. Continued research may lead to the approval of more medications. Since it contains chemicals it may help in treating a wide range of illnesses and symptoms; many people argue that it should be legal for medical purposes. A growing number of states have legalized marijuana for medical use. Medical Marijuana is the medical use of Cannabis sativa or Cannabis indica plant to relieve symptoms of or treat diseases and conditions. The increasing research on medical marijuana shows its therapeutic value for a range of health conditions, including chronic pain, cancer, arthritis, diabetes, depression, anxiety, and many more. Currently, the two main cannabinoids from the marijuana plant that are of medical interest are THC and CBD. THC can increase appetite and reduce nausea. THC may also decrease pain, inflammation (swelling and redness), and muscle control problems. Unlike THC, CBD is a cannabinoid that does not make people "high." These drugs are not popular for recreational use because they are not intoxicating. It may be useful in reducing pain and inflammation, controlling epileptic seizures, and possibly even treating mental illness and addictions. The FDA approved a CBD-based liquid medication called Epidiolex for the treatment of two forms of severe childhood epilepsy, Dravet syndrome and Lennox–Gastaut syndrome.
Medical Marijuana Pipeline Drugs
|Drug
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|BX-1
|Bionorica SE
|Phase III
|Cannabinoid receptor CB1 and CB2 agonist
|Oral
|Lenabasum
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals
|Phase III
|Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonist
|Oral
|Olorinab
|Pfizer
|Phase II
|Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonist
|Oral
|INM-755
|InMed Pharmaceuticals
|Phase II
|Cannabinoid receptor agonist
|Topical
|EHP-101
|Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals
|Phase II
|Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonist
|Oral
|CNTX-6016
|Centrexion Therapeutics
|Phase I/II
|Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonist
|Oral
Medical Marijuana Therapeutics Assessment
The Medical Marijuana Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Medical Marijuana emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.
Scope of the Medical Marijuana Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global
- Therapeutic assessment by Medical Marijuana product type: mono, combination, mono/combination
- Therapeutic assessment by Medical Marijuana clinical stages: discovery, preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, preregistration, inactive candidates
- Therapeutics assessment by Medical Marijuana route of administration: oral, parenteral, intravenous, subcutaneous, topical; Sublingual; Transdermal
- Therapeutics assessment by Medical Marijuana molecule type: small molecule, Cannabinoids
- Therapeutics assessment by Medical Marijuana mechanism of action: Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonist; Cannabinoid receptor CB1 agonist; Cannabinoid receptor agonist
- Key Medical Marijuana companies: Tetra Bio-Pharma, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Bionorica SE, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Medlab Clinical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, TO Pharmaceuticals, Therapix Biosciences, ANANDA Scientific, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Daisy Pharma Opioid Venture, Canbex Therapeutics, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Echo Pharmaceuticals, Centrexion Therapeutics, Tilray, Artelo Biosciences, BOL Pharma, One World Cannabis, Receptor Life Sciences, AXIM Biotechnologies, Serina Therapeutics, EPM Group, GB Sciences, Cannovex, e3D Pharma, Phytecs, Zelira Therapeutics, Pascal Biosciences, Enveric Biosciences, MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Neuropathix, Can-Fite Pharma, Skye Bioscience, Vitality Biopharma, SciCann Therapeutics, Renew Biopharma, Aequus Pharmaceuticals, CURE Pharmaceuticals, Demeetra AgBio, and several others.
- Key Medical Marijuana pipeline therapies: Lenabasum, BX-1, Nabiximols, NanaBis, Zygel, THX-110, A1002N5S, BTX 1801, Olorinab, Dronabinol, VSN16R, INM-755, BTX 1503, CBD50, EHP-101, CannEpil, CogniCann, Namisol, CNTX-6016, TN-TC11G, EV101, ART27.13, BOL-DP-o-08, BTX 1702, RLS102, RLS103, SER-228, EPM301, EPM305, EPM306, GBS.CP110, GBS.CP121, OCT-461201, CNX-001, CNX-002, CNX-003, CS-NEURO-1, CBIS-LC-001, CBIS-PC-001, CBIS-PPC-001, e3D-03, e3D-05, PECS-202, CBIS-OS-001, CBIS-SSA-001, MEM.PD119, PECS-101, PECS-112, PAS-403, PAS-393, KLS-13019, CNX-004, INM-088, EPM302, VBX-100, PLP-33, TopiCann, EPM303, EPM311, OWC-1808, and others
Table of Contents
|1
|Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary
|3
|Medical Marijuana: Overview
|4
|Pipeline Therapeutics
|5
|Late Stage Products (Phase III)
|5.1
|BX-1: Bionorica SE
|6
|Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
|6.1
|INM-755: InMed Pharmaceuticals
|7
|Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)
|7.1
|CNTX 6016: Centrexion Therapeutics
|8
|Therapeutic Assessment
|9
|Inactive Products
|10
|Collaborations Assessment – Licensing/Partnering/Funding
|11
|Medical Marijuana – Unmet Needs
|12
|Medical Marijuana – Market Drivers and Barriers
|13
|Appendix
|14
|About DelveInsight
