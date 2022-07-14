At a CAGR 10.9% Onion Oil Market Revenue is Expected to Reach $112.6 Million by 2030

Onion Oil Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Ayurvedic medical science, onion is beneficial in preventing hair fall, scalp-related issues, and baldness. Onions contain hair-enriching nutrients such as vitamin C, sulfur, vitamin B6, folate, and antioxidants. They have excellent antifungal and antibacterial properties. In addition, the rich content of phytochemicals fights against bacteria and fungi for prevention and treatment of scalp infection. The sulfur is influential in promoting the hair growth. The pungency plays a major role in treatment of lice infestation and prevention. For prevention of dandruff, the oiliness, potency, and pungency play a crucial role. So, beauty and personal care product manufacturers extracted oil from onions and developed new products that would help consumers in improving the hair health.

The usage of onion oil increased considerably with rise in awareness regarding its effectiveness for hair. It is useful to improve the health of hair follicles, prevent hair breakage, cure baldness, and promote hair growth. Massaging the scalp with onion oil enhances blood circulation to follicles and enables hair growth. The inclination toward enhancing physical appearance and surge in hair fall issues due to unhealthy eating habits, stress, and other factors lead to increase in utilization of onion oil. The sales volume of onion hair products is increasing significantly due to ease in availability in retail stores and online platforms.

Market players have adopted the strategy of new product launches to cater to increasing needs of customers and gain a competitive edge over other companies. The trend of launching products with natural ingredients has arrived. Consumers prefer products that are organic and do not harm the health due to harmful chemicals. Taking this into consideration, market players began including natural herbs in their offerings. The oil made of onion is utilized by consumers to address hair-related issues. The demand is expected to increase in the coming years. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global onion oil market is expected to reach $112.6 million by 2030. Following are some of the activities taking place across the world.

Key Take Away

By nature, the conventional segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a significant CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

By end user, the female segment accounted for the highest onion oils market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2030.

By distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2030.

By Region, North America occupied the maximum share in the market in 2020 and is expected to be the dominating segment during the onion oils market forecast period.

Based on end user, the women segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the global market. The men segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The Europe region, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.7% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global onion oil market report include Authentic Oil Co., Au Natural Organics, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.(Mama Earth), TNW International Pvt. Ltd. Alphanso Products Private Limited, Essentially Australia, Hindustan Hills, Luxura Business Private Limited, Meena Perfumery, and Soulflower India Private Limited. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

