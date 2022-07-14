Bath Salts Market Size Projected to Reach USD 3.06 Billion at a CAGR of 3.2% in 2030

Reports And Data

Bath Salts Market Size – USD 2.31 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.2%, Market Trends – Growing mental stress levels in the working population

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing spending on skincare products and growing skin concerns among the population are key factors driving market revenue growth

The global bath salts market size was USD 2.31 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Revenue growth of the market is expected to be driven by growing mental stress levels in working population.

Bath salts are used as an easy way to treat mental and physical health ailments. Bath salts, which are commonly made up of magnesium sulfate or sea salt, dissolve easily in warm bath water and are used for stress relief, body aches, and pains. In addition to relieving muscle pain and stiffness, arthritis, circulation problems, headaches, and anxiety, bath salts also relieve other skin conditions such as eczema, dryness, and itching. Studies show there is a slew of mental health benefits associated with taking a relaxing bath. Therefore, Epsom salt is usually used for detox baths. Minerals in detox baths aid in removing toxins from the body in order to improve health and relieve stress. The working population prefers Epsom bath salts since it contains magnesium, which boosts brain neurotransmitters that promote sleep and reduce stress. Furthermore, magnesium increases melatonin, a hormone that promotes sleep. These factors are expected to boost revenue growth of the market.

Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/990

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The Himalayan bath salt segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing use of these types of salts in a variety of applications to lower blood pressure, improve blood circulation, and balance pH levels. Himalayan salt acts as a powerful detoxifier because the ionic salt solution helps remove toxins from the skin and tissues. The salt penetrates deep inside the skin, nourishing and refreshing it. It also promotes better skin hydration, which helps to heal and relieve skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. In addition, it reduces the risk of insect bites and blisters.

• The granular segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing need for tracing sodium minerals. Granular salts are widely used for medicinal purposes, including reducing muscle cramps, muscle soreness, and other body pains. In addition, granular salt is also used in fertilizers because it contains a variety of minerals alongside bath salt and can easily be distinguished.

• The therapeutic segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Epsom salt is a mineral compound used in health and medicine for a variety of purposes. In addition to taking it orally for occasional constipation, it is also used as a soaking solution to help relieve pain from soreness, muscle aches, sprains, bruises, and other ailments. Dead Sea salt can be used therapeutically for relaxation, to ease sore muscles, and to treat certain skin conditions. The salts are also beneficial for treating rheumatic diseases such as arthritis, knee osteoarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and others.

• The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Rapid growth rate of the market is attributed to increasing presence of major market players such as Bathclin Corporation and Kao Corporation, among others. Increasing mental illness rates in countries such as India and China have led to the adoption of bath salts. Mental illness is common among majority of people living in India, ranging from depression, anxiety, and intellectual idiopathic disorders to severe mental disorders such as schizophrenia. According to data from 2019, more than 14% of the Indian population suffers from mental disorders. The growing awareness of mental illness in these countries has also led to an increased demand for bath salts to relieve pain and swelling, muscle soreness, and depression risk. According to a survey in 2021, 77% of individuals were aware of mental illness in India.

• Companies profiled in the market report are Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Unilever plc, L'Occitane, Bathclin Corporation, Paul Hartmann AG, Borghese Inc., Kao Corporation, Dadakarides Salt SA, Soothing Touch, and Cornish Sea Salt Company Ltd.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/990

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global bath salts market based on product type, form, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Bolivian Salt

• Dead Sea Salt

• Epsom Salt

• Himalayan Bath Salt

• Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Powder

• Granular

• Coarse

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Therapeutic

• Aromatherapy

• Home Care & Bath Care

• Fertilizer

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Buy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/990

Thank you for reading our report. For customization or any query regarding the report, kindly connect with us. Our team will make sure you the report best suited to your needs.