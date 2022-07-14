Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,835 in the last 365 days.

Goldsboro company recalls dog treats after tests by NCDA&CS show presence of Salmonella

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
THURSDAY, JULY 14, 2022

CONTACT:

Anita MacMullan, director
NCDA&CS Food and Drug Protection Division
984-236-4871

Goldsboro company recalls dog treats after tests
by NCDA&CS show presence of Salmonella

RALEIGH – Stormberg Foods LLC of Goldsboro is voluntarily recalling chicken strips and chicken crisps products for dogs due to potential contamination of Salmonella. These products were distributed nationwide between June 8 and July 6 and sold at retail facilities and online.

The products are sold under the brand names: Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats

The company launched the recall after a sample collected at the production facility by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Food and Drug Protection Division tested positive for Salmonella spp.

“While these are pet treats, if contaminated, they can also make pet owners sick if they touch the treats and have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with them or any surfaces exposed to them,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “If pet owners have purchased any of these products recently, they should check their items against the recall list and contact the company if they have any of these products.”

The following products and production codes are included in this recall:

Product

Size

UPC

Batch No.

Exp Dates

Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips

1 oz

8 50025 54628 7

All batch numbers

06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips

4 oz

8 50025 54611 9

All batch numbers

06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips

10 oz

8 50025 54610 2

All batch numbers

06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips

4 oz

8 50025 54682 9

All batch numbers

06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps

4 oz

8 60001 92832 7

All batch numbers

06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps

8 oz

8 60001 92833 4

All batch numbers

06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Symptoms of Salmonella in humans include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Though rare, an infection can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with these products should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting, while some pets may have fewer symptoms including decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled products and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

To date, no illnesses associated with these products have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased these products and/or have pets who have become ill are urged to notify stormbergship@gmail.com immediately with all product information for return or proper disposal information. Consumers with questions may contact the customer services department at 919-947-6011, Monday – Saturday 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST or by email.

-30-1

You just read:

Goldsboro company recalls dog treats after tests by NCDA&CS show presence of Salmonella

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.