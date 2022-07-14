41 new recreational and social activities for Tasmania’s children and young people

14 July 2022

Jeremy Rockliff, Premier



The Tasmanian Liberal Government is focused on strengthening the future for all Tasmanians by delivering projects that will make a real difference in our communities.

Tasmania’s children and young people are set to benefit from a raft of new recreational and social activities across the State with the announcement of 41 successful projects and programs being funded through the Premier’s Fund for Children and Young People.

The Premier’s Fund delivers on a key action from Tasmania’s first Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy – It Takes a Tasmanian Village – which embodies my vision for Tasmania: a place where everyone feels valued, included, encouraged and supported to be the best they can be.

This $100 million Strategy outlines our long-term vision to improve the lives of Tasmanian children and young people.

Following the release of the Strategy, we invited Tasmanians to tell us what was important to them. What they told us is that they wanted more recreational and social opportunities where they live.

Today, in response to the voices of those who wrote to us, we announced 41 successful projects will share in about $1.5 million, which will provide increased access to social and recreational opportunities within local communities for all children and young people across all regions of Tasmania.

These projects will include a range of infrastructure and social activities, including skate parks, pump tracks, playground improvements, after school activities, inclusive programs for youth, bike programs and programs for Aboriginal and multicultural youth. And they will be in all areas of Tasmania: from down south all the way up to Flinders Island.

I previously said that I will lead a Government with heart, one that listens to Tasmanians’ needs and ensures Tasmanians’ priorities continue to be the Government’s priorities.

And as we continue to deliver on the Strategy, I will continue to listen to the voices of children and young people, acting on what we have heard, and involving local children and young people in decisions that affect them.

A final grant round of $500,000 will be conducted in 2023/24 and information regarding this grant round will be advertised widely with further details to be made available closer to the date.

A list of successful organisations and projects that have received funding under the first grant round is available on the wellbeing website: www.wellbeing.tas.gov.au

