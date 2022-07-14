New lift to improve access at North Hobart Oval

14 July 2022

Elise Archer, Liberal Member for Clark



It was my pleasure to attend the official opening of the brand new lift at North Hobart Oval today, which is the home of the North Hobart Football Club.

The lift will give everyone in the community, especially those with wheelchairs or mobility issues, easier access to the Doug Plaister Stand.

Our Government is committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of sport and being active in the community, which is why we committed $370,000 for the lift, towards the total project at last year’s election.

Hobart City Council and the Federal Government both contributed $223,000 and $50,000 respectively to the overall upgrade, which includes accessible toilets and corporate boxes.

This project would not have occurred without the vision and drive of the North Hobart Football Club, specifically President Craig Martin and General Manager Paul Curtain, and many club volunteers. I thank them for approaching me to see their vision become a reality.

Having a facility that is accessible for everyone is vitally important and will improve the Club’s financial sustainability, along with ensuring more people can take advantage of the venue as a function space, not just on match day but every day of the year.

Increasing the venue’s access will also give more Tasmanians the opportunity to watch the club they support at a much-loved community facility, which provides economic and social benefits, and enjoyment to the many families and friends of participants, as well as to former players and club supporters.

I was so pleased to participate in this project as the local Member for Clark, and I congratulate the club for dreaming big and achieving this much improved facility for members and the broader community. I look forward to seeing everyone take advantage of the new lift well into the future.

