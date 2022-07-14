Refreshed Tasmanian Game Council to advise on hunting and browsing animals

14 July 2022

Jo Palmer, Minister for Primary Industries and Water



The membership of the Tasmanian Game Council has been refreshed with the appointment of nine new members.

The Tasmanian Game Council is the peak body providing important, independent advice to the Government on a wide range of game management, browsing animal management, hunting, and related matters.

Together with the Chair Mr Greg Hall, the new appointments to the Tasmanian Game Council are:

Mr Nathan Cox

Mr Peter Ball

Ms Mary Knowles

Mr Scott Flude

Mr Edward Gibson

Mr Jean-Paul Morice

Dr Bruce Jackson

Associate Professor Julianne O’Reilly-Wapstra

Mr Thomas Beuke



Congratulations to the appointed members who each bring diverse skills and experience and will provide valued advice to the Government on a wide range of complex matters.

Independent advice on hunting, game and browsing animal management is important in ensuring the sustainable management of wildlife in Tasmania.

Further information on the Tasmanian Game Council, its membership and its role is available on the NRE Tas website: nre.tas.gov.au/agriculture/game-services-tasmania

