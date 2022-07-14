Refreshed Tasmanian Game Council to advise on hunting and browsing animals
14 July 2022
Jo Palmer,
Minister for Primary Industries and Water
The membership of the Tasmanian Game Council has been refreshed with the appointment of nine new members.
The Tasmanian Game Council is the peak body providing important, independent advice to the Government on a wide range of game management, browsing animal management, hunting, and related matters.
Together with the Chair Mr Greg Hall, the new appointments to the Tasmanian Game Council are:
- Mr Nathan Cox
- Mr Peter Ball
- Ms Mary Knowles
- Mr Scott Flude
- Mr Edward Gibson
- Mr Jean-Paul Morice
- Dr Bruce Jackson
- Associate Professor Julianne O’Reilly-Wapstra
- Mr Thomas Beuke
Congratulations to the appointed members who each bring diverse skills and experience and will provide valued advice to the Government on a wide range of complex matters.
Independent advice on hunting, game and browsing animal management is important in ensuring the sustainable management of wildlife in Tasmania.
Further information on the Tasmanian Game Council, its membership and its role is available on the NRE Tas website: nre.tas.gov.au/agriculture/game-services-tasmania
