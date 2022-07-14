Move United Junior Nationals Presented by The Hartford to Host Hundreds of Adaptive Youth Athletes in CO July 16-22

Wheelchair racers compete at the 2021 Move United Junior Nationals Presented by The Hartford in Metro Denver, CO Paralympian Hannah Dederick competed at Move United Junior Nationals presented by The Hartford in 2021

The Hartford to support event with surprise equipment donations, appearances by Champion Parathletes Matt Scott and Keith Gabel, and the Human Achievement Award

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move United Junior Nationals presented by The Hartford is set to take over Metro Denver, Colorado from July 16-22. Now, in its 38th year, Move United Junior Nationals is the largest and longest-standing national sport championship event for young athletes through the age of twenty-two with a physical disability, visual and/or intellectual impairment.With more than 300 athletes with disabilities and coaches participating, the weeklong event includes competitions, clinics, educational and social opportunities. The sports competition include archery, para powerlifting, paratriathlon, shooting, swimming, track and field, and wheelchair tennis.The Hartford along with World Champion Wheelchair Basketball Player, Matt Scott, will surprise three youth athletes with custom-fit adaptive sports equipment. In addition, The Hartford and World Champion Para Snowboarder, Keith Gabel, will announce the winner of The Hartford’s Human Achievement Award, which is given to an athlete, nominated by their peers, who serves as an advocate for the adaptive sports movement and inspires others as a role model.“Junior Nationals is where champions compete,” said Glenn Merry, Executive Director of Move United. “This is the pinnacle event of the year with each athlete having qualified through previous local and regional competitions, now contending to be the best. Through partnership with The Hartford, every athlete has the ability to push what’s possible, realize their potential, and show the world what they can do.”Move United Junior Nationals presented by The Hartford uses the power of sport to show the athletes and the world what they can achieve. This may one day lead them to compete at the international level and the Paralympic Games. Representatives from a number of National Governing Bodies will be onsite to assist with classification, clinics, and other activities.Move United Junior Nationals presented by The Hartford is also sponsored by the Daniels Fund, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Children’s Hospital Colorado, and Biogen. For more information about Move United Junior Nationals and the complete event schedule, visit moveunitedjuniornationals.org.“We are dedicated to raising awareness of adaptive sports and expanding access to sports participation for people of all abilities,” said The Hartford’s Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Claire Burns. “We are proud to sponsor the UCO Endeavor Games and remain steadfast in our long-standing commitment to advancing the adaptive sports movement.”The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for nearly 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series, five premier competitive adaptive sports events.

