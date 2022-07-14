Working Visit by His Excellency Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, 14 to 15 July

Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPCID) Liu Jianchao is in Singapore for a working visit from 14 to 15 July 2022.



Minister Liu was hosted to breakfast this morning by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman. The Ministers were joined by Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann. Minister Maliki congratulated Minister Liu on his recent appointment as CPCID Minister, and welcomed his visit to Singapore, which was his first in this capacity. Minister Maliki and Minister Liu reaffirmed the longstanding and excellent relationship between Singapore and China. The Ministers noted that both countries had kept up high-level interactions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, including through bilateral visits, videoconferences, and meetings at multilateral fora, and welcomed an increase in face-to-face meetings between both sides moving forward. The Ministers agreed that there were many areas where both sides could continue working together and learning from each other. They also discussed regional and international developments.



Minister Liu will call on Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat tomorrow.



MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

14 JULY 2022





Photo caption: (From left to right) Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Osman, and PRC Ambassador to Singapore Sun Haiyan

Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

Photo caption: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Osman and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann welcoming Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao on his visit to Singapore

Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

Photo caption: Sharing a light-hearted moment during the breakfast hosted by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Osman for Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao

Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore