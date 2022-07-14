MFA Spokesperson's Comments in Response to Media Queries on Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa's entry into Singapore

In response to media queries, it is confirmed that Mr Rajapaksa has been allowed entry into Singapore on a private visit. He has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum. Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum.
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
14 JULY 2022
