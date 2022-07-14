Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,002 New WV Business Registrations for June of 2022

Charleston, W.Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,002 new businesses statewide during the month of June according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Gilmer County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through June with a total of seven new business registrations, a 2.40% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Berkeley, Raleigh, Pleasants and Jefferson Counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

A total of 111 new business entities were registered in Berkeley County in June of 2022. Raleigh County successfully registered 59 businesses. Pleasants County reported four registrations for the month and Jefferson County registered 57 new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of June were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Raleigh and Cabell. Kanawha County successfully registered 119 businesses while Berkeley County reported 111 new registrations. In Monongalia County, 76 businesses registered. Raleigh County had 59 new businesses register and Cabell County totaled 58 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,796 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 31.17% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

BUSINESS & LICENSING SERVICES

Online registration and licensing is easy and accessible thanks to the WV Secretary of State's Enterprise Registration & Licensing System, which allows for 24-hour access to online services for Notaries, Charitable Organizations, Professional Fundraisers, Private Investigators, Marriage Celebrants, Athlete Agents, Scrap Metal Dealers, Trademarks and Apostilles.

Business owners can complete nearly all business filings online as well through the WV One Stop Business Portal at Business4.wv.gov.

For immediate assistance, contact the Business & Licensing Division at ​304-558-8000.