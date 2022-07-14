Submit Release
News Search

There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,833 in the last 365 days.

Eleven Companies Selected to Participate in Virginia Leaders in Export Trade Program

RICHMOND—The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) today announced the acceptance of 11 companies into its two-year Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program. The VALET program assists companies in the Commonwealth that are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy. To participate, each business must meet both quantitative and qualitative selection criteria, and participating firms are chosen based on their dedication to growing export sales. To date, 404 Virginia companies have been accepted to participate in the VALET program.

The companies joining the VALET program include:

  •  22nd Century Technologies, Inc. (Fairfax County)
  • Atkinson Aeronautics & Technology Inc. (City of Fredericksburg)
  • DTC Communications, Inc. (Fairfax County)
  • Evolve Stone, Inc. (Frederick County) 
  • Global Dimensions LLC (Spotsylvania County)
  • Harkness Screens USA Ltd (Botetourt County)
  • Inorganic Ventures (Montgomery County)
  • Integrated Global Services, Inc. (Chesterfield County)
  • IPConfigure, Inc. (City of Norfolk)
  • Packet Forensics, LLC (City of Virginia Beach)
  • Rivanna Medical, Inc. (Albemarle County)

“For two decades, the VALET program has provided hundreds of Virginia businesses the knowledge and resources to generate export sales and economic growth, strengthening the Commonwealth’s competitive position in the global marketplace," said VEDP President and CEO Jason El Koubi. “VALET helps companies navigate challenges in international landscapes while accelerating opportunities for global development, and we look forward to all that these 11 Virginia businesses will accomplish in the program over the next two years.”  

Currently, the VALET program has 50 companies as participants. The program provides participating companies with export planning services and assistance from a team of experienced international service providers to help meet the companies’ international business goals. These private sector service providers contribute essential expertise to assist companies in executing export plans and include attorneys, web designers, bankers, translators, accountants, and freight forwarders.

The Commonwealth of Virginia exports more than $35 billion in goods and services annually. Exports of Virginia’s products and services to the world are vital to the growth of the Commonwealth, supporting more than 257,000 jobs and generating $2 billion in annual tax revenue. VEDP offers numerous programs to assist Virginia companies with selling into the global marketplace and has a network of international market research consultants covering more than 85 countries around the globe.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership was created by the Virginia General Assembly in 1995 to encourage, stimulate, and support the development and expansion of the economy of the Commonwealth. To accomplish its objectives of promoting economic expansion within the Commonwealth, the Partnership focuses its efforts on business recruitment, expansion, and international trade development.

For more information on the VALET program, visit https://exportvirginia.org/service/programs-and-grants
 

 

You just read:

Eleven Companies Selected to Participate in Virginia Leaders in Export Trade Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.