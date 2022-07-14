DPS announces availability of new trainings related to active shooter and violent threat situations

STATE OF VERMONT

Department of Public Safety announces availability of new trainings related to active shooter and violent threat situations

WATERBURY, Vermont (Thursday, July 14, 2022) — Vermont's Department of Public Safety announces a new public safety initiative, called SURVIVERMONT. This program is a community caretaking initiative created to educate and empower Vermonters with actions they can take to protect themselves and family members if they are confronted with an active shooter or violent threat situation.

Supported by a grant from the Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance, SURVIVERMONT combines three easy-to-remember concepts from established federal public safety programs: See Something, Say Something; Run, Hide and Fight; and Stop the Bleed.

This program is a partnership between Vermont Emergency Management and first responder communities throughout the state.

The first two dates and times for this community caretaking initiative are:

