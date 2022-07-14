Smart Waste Collection Technology Market is anticipated to Touch USD 3.83 Billion, Segmented by Product Type, Components, End-User, Top Players and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2029

Rapid urbanisation and industrialization which are expected to generate massive amounts of waste, and intelligence waste management systems are required to manage this waste, which is expected to drive market growth

The comprehensive industry research on " Global Smart Waste Collection Technology Market " published by Data Bridge Market Research includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, revenue analysis, and key driver analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Smart Waste Collection Technology Market was valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 3.83 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Overview:

The increasing complexity of waste collection logistics, as well as the need to comply with waste processing regulations necessitates better waste management solutions, which are made possible by the use of technologies such as IoT sensors, RFID, GPS, and so on. Although the smart waste management market is in its early stages, it is expected to grow rapidly due to the availability of commercially viable technologies and operational benefits.

Smart waste management is a combination of advanced technologies and innovative strategies that aid in the efficient sorting, recycling, and disposal of massive amounts of waste in a smooth and orderly manner.

Some of the major players operating in the Smart Waste Collection Technology Market are:

IBM (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Sensoneo (Slovakia)

Big belly solar, LLC (US)

Inogen Environmental Alliance, Inc. (US)

Ecube Labs (South Korea)

Covanta Holding Corporation (US)

Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany)

OnePlus Systems Inc. (US)

Urbiotica (Spain)

Recent Development



The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has launched a new portfolio of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that combine advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to help companies like MARTA improve their maintenance plans. Companies in asset-intensive industries such as chemicals, oil and gas, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and transportation will benefit greatly from these solutions.

Smart Waste Collection Technology Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing investment in smart city designs

One of the encouraging factors driving growth in the smart waste collection technology market is the increasing investment in smart city designs. Certain plans are leading the way in developing countries, where governments are investing billions of dollars in smart city designs because everything will be combined in these smart cities, garbage collection with the use of smart waste collection technology will benefit certain regions.

Adoption of sustainable waste management and waste handling systems

The benefit of smart waste collection technology is that it uses sustainable waste management and waste handling systems that enable the Internet of Things (IoT), sensors, and data analytics. Rapid urbanisation and industrialization which are expected to generate massive amounts of waste, and intelligence waste management systems are required to manage this waste, which is expected to drive market growth.

Opportunity

Smart disposal is a critical strategic cost-effective method for optimising utilities through the use of advanced waste management technologies. It is a critical component of sustainable waste management practises, assisting societies in reducing waste's environmental impact.

Global Smart Waste Collection Technology Market Scope

Services

Managed,

Professional

Solution



Network Management

Optimization Solutions

Asset Management

Reporting and Analytics Solutions

Others

End users



Municipalities

Manufacturing and Industrial

Healthcare

Construction

Food and Retail

Others

The countries covered in the smart waste collection technology market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Israel, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.



Highlights of TOC:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Global Smart Waste Collection Technology Market

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Global Smart Waste Collection Technology Market industry

Chapter 4: Smart Waste Collection Technology Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

