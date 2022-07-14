Public Key Infrastructure Market Valuation Worth $14.49 Bn by 2030, At a CAGR 26.5% – Report by Allied Market Research

Public Key Infrastructure Industry

Rise in applications of public key infrastructure & increase in number of cyber fraud attempts have boosted the growth of the public key infrastructure market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased cyber-attacks during the Covid-19 pandemic and growing awareness about data privacy amongst users are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global public key infrastructure market was pegged at $1.40 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $14.49 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to increase in need to ensure continuous compliance of data security across the enterprise. However, the global public key infrastructure market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption rate of public key infrastructure solutions and services, increase in trust on online seller and customers, and surge sin instance of malware and file-based attacks.

Key market players such as - Thales, Entrust Datacard, Digicert, Manageengine, Microsoft, Hid Global, Google, Amazon Web Services, Appviewx, and Venafi

By component, the services segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period, as they offer support for the right functioning of software solutions. However, the hardware security modules segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global public key infrastructure market, owing to rise in the frequency and complexity of data security threats.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around four-fifths of the global public key infrastructure industry, owing to paradigm shift in the deployment methods from on-premise to cloud-based models. However, the on-premise segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 28.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic increased the demand for public key infrastructure due to rise in web and online engagement.

• Moreover, organizations demanded security solutions to secure their online business operations and consumer data.

• The pandemic compelled several brick-and-mortar store-based business to adopt online platforms, which increased the demand for public key infrastructure.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

