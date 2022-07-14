Submit Release
Virtual public input meeting for proposed improvements to US 81 near Hamilton

A virtual public input meeting will be available Thursday, July 21, to receive public input and comments on proposed improvement to a box culvert located on U.S. Highway 81 near Hamilton.

The project consists of replacing the existing reinforced concrete box with a shallow box culvert or multiple culverts at the southeast entrance to Hamilton on 149th Avenue Northeast. The project may require temporary right-of-way. Potential detours and a bypass are under consideration.

More information about this project will be available on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links.  A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available. This is not a live event.

The virtual public input meeting is being facilitated by the NDDOT and Brosz Engineering, Inc. 

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by August 5, 2022, to Gayle Cox, Brosz Engineering, Inc., PO Box 551, Watford City, ND 58854, or email:  gaylec@broszengineering.com, with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Gayle Cox at 701-842-3526 or gaylec@broszengineering.com.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701‑328‑2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

- ### -

 

MEDIA CONACT:
David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

