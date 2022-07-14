NEBRASKA FCCLA MEMBERS RECOGNIZED WITH SUCCESS AT NATIONAL LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE

News Release

July 14, 2022

More than 7,000 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student members, advisers, and guests gathered at the San Diego Convention Center, June 29-July 3 to participate in the annual National Leadership Conference (NLC).

The conference provided members opportunities for listening to inspiring speakers, attending youth workshops, competing on the national level, and networking with other youth leaders. The theme of this year’s conference was “Make It Count,” which inspired attendees to share how they make it count while exploring career opportunities, developing leadership skills, and growing personally while making a difference in their families and communities.

The National Say Yes to FCS signing event was held during the Recognition Session on Saturday, July 2. This event recognized 15 graduating high school seniors from across the country who have committed to a future career as a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher and FCCLA Chapter Adviser. Harleigh Claussen, a 2022 graduate of O’Neill High School, and Kaylee Smith, a 2022 graduate of Minden High School, participated in the event. Harleigh and Kaylee will each be majoring in FCS Education at Wayne State College this fall.

Noah Ziegler, a 2022 graduate of Aurora High School, completed the Franklin Covey Leadership Academy through FCCLA.

Reba Deterding, a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Cambridge Public Schools and 2021-22 Nebraska FCCLA Board of Directors Chair, received the 2022 Spirit of Advising Award. This is an honor bestowed on only one FCCLA Chapter Adviser from each state.

Ann Mann, Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at O’Neill Public Schools was recognized with an Adviser Mentor Award during the conference. FCCLA’s Adviser Mentor program recognizes outstanding experienced Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) educators who excel within FCS and FCCLA.

Three Nebraska FCCLA advisers were recognized as Master Advisers: Miranda Bright, Crete High School; Angie Ehlers, Overton Public Schools; Darla Windholz, Holdrege Public Schools.

Adviser Academy is a professional development opportunity. Each course is comprised of four professional development tracks that were hosted virtually by national FCCLA over the past year. Nebraska Chapter Advisers who successfully completed an Adviser Academy course this year include:

Leann Aldana, Wayne State College, Future Adviser Academy

Emma Krysl, University of Nebraska-Kearney, Future Adviser Academy

Jamie Janousek, Wayne State College, Future Adviser Academy

Tia Smith, Wayne State College, Future Adviser Academy

Tristen Gardner, Grand Island Senior High School, Course One

Tyra Reardon, Fillmore Central Public Schools, Course One

Sarah Smith, Cross County Public Schools, Course One

Jonelle Thoene, Crofton Public Schools, Course Two

In addition to the many learning and networking experiences offered at the conference, more than 30 Family and Consumer Sciences related competitive events, also known as STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events were offered.

Nebraska had 185 participants who earned 79 Gold medals, 95 Silver medals, and 11 Bronze medals. There were also 57 Top Ten finalists.

First Place

Elle Cromwell & Callie Held, Twin River Jr/Sr High School – Chapter Service Project Display, Level 1, Gold

Ashlyn Simonson, Mullen Jr/Sr High School – Event Management, Level 2, Gold

Ella Sandstrom, Hannah Spiehs, & Caitlyn Enderle, Aurora High School – Event Management, Level 3, Gold

Piper Dather, Crofton Jr/Sr High School – Fashion Construction, Level 3, Gold

Tierston Moore & Peyton Paxton, Mullen Jr/Sr High School – Nutrition and Wellness, Level 2, Gold

Claire Reiman, Boyd County High School – Repurpose and Redesign, Level 1, Gold

Second Place

TeeJay Hildebrandt, Jordiya Phillips, & Kenley Cole, Medicine Valley Jr/Sr High School – Chapter in Review Display, Level 1, Silver

Jillian Dames & Kelby Dames, Scribner-Snyder Jr/Sr High School – Digital Stories for Change, Level 3, Silver

Noah Ziegler, Aurora High School – Leadership, Level 3, Gold

Sadie Frazier, Milford Jr/Sr High School – Nutrition and Wellness, Level 1, Silver

Ava Pruter & Ella Cramer, Cross County Jr/Sr High School – Professional Presentation, Level 1, Gold

Carli Hamilton, Battle Creek High School – Promote and Publicize FCCLA!, Level 2, Gold

Jaquelin Luna-Duran, Neligh-Oakdale Jr/Sr High School – Sports Nutrition, Level 1, Gold

Third Place

Annabel Zaruba & Kaci Bruha, Ord Jr/Sr High School – FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 2, Gold

Andy Nguyen, Kearney High School – Food Innovations, Level 3, Gold

Natalie Nutzman, Milford Jr/Sr High School – Interpersonal Communications, Level 1, Silver

Abby Fiske, Minden High School – Job Interview, Level 3, Gold

Annie Corkle, O’Neill Jr/Sr High School – Leadership, Level 2, Gold

Grace Ziegler, Ayden Brophy, & Hailey Hanneman, Aurora High School – National Programs in Action, Level 3, Gold

Hailey Romesser & Emily Sholes, O’Neill Jr/Sr High School – Repurpose and Redesign, Level 1, Gold

Stephen Vance, Milford Jr/Sr High School – Teach and Train, Level 1, Gold

Fourth Place

Sophia Birch, Milford Jr/Sr High School – Career Investigation, Level 3, Gold

Logan Kershaw & Gavin Vanek, Twin River Jr/Sr High School – Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 2, Gold

Aubree Brandenburger, Laynie Allen, & Tricia Kunkee,

Twin River Jr/Sr High School – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 1, Gold

Holden VonSeggern, Logan View Jr/Sr High School – Digital Stories for Change, Level 3, Silver

Adrianna Mincer, West Holt Jr/Sr High School – Event Management, Level 1, Silver

Azia Giron & Avery Ladwig, Ord Jr/Sr High School – Instructional Video Design, Level 1, Silver

Madelyn Radspinner, Hemingford Jr/Sr High School – Instructional Video Design, Level 2, Gold

Sophia Gasper & Lauryn Melcher, Twin River Jr/Sr High School – National Programs in Action, Level 2, Gold

Fifth Place

Landon Dobbins, Brady Lund, & Ashlynn Throener, Howells-Dodge High School – Chapter in Review Display, Level 3, Gold

Lily Cramer & Olivia Phillips, Cross County Jr/Sr High School – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 1, Gold

Morgan Schommer, Chadron High School – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 2, Gold

Madison Metschke, Neligh-Oakdale Jr/Sr High School – Event Management, Level 1, Silver

Joseph Brown & Alaina Eberle, Medicine Valley Jr/Sr High School – FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 3, Gold

Sixth Place

Rylee Nemecek, Scribner-Snyder Jr/Sr High School – Instructional Video Design, Level 2, Silver

Addison Birmeier & Brooklyn Eckert, Boyd County High School – Interpersonal Communications, Level 2, Silver

Marisa Malander, Boone Central High School – Job Interview, Level 2, Gold

Nevaeh Spurling, Kayla Wilken, & Aubrey Burton, Milford Jr/Sr High School – National Programs in Action, Level 1, Gold

Audra Groth, Briana Johnson, Cassidy Maricle, Natalie Pelster, Natalie Schrad, & Mazie Beister, Boone Central High School – Parliamentary Procedure, Level 2, Silver

Ellie Bales, David City Jr/Sr High School – Promote and Publicize FCCLA!, Level 1, Silver

Cora Hansen & Khadra Phillips, Medicine Valley Jr/Sr High School – Sustainability Challenge, Level 1, Silver

Orlando Estrada, Fremont High School – Teach and Train, Level 3, Gold

Seventh Place

Gina Alba, Schuyler Central High School – Instructional Video Design, Level 2, Bronze

Berkley Warner, Arapahoe Jr/Sr High School – Interpersonal Communications, Level 2, Silver

Eighth Place

Miranda Batenhorst & Troia Drey, Logan View Jr/Sr High School – Entrepreneurship, Level 3, Gold

Shelbee Burke & Mikayla Seebohm, Alliance High School – Promote and Publicize FCCLA!, Level 3, Gold

Brynn Almgren, Boyd County High School – Repurpose and Redesign, Level 2, Gold

Breanna Borchers, Battle Creek High School – Say Yes to FCS Education, Level 3, Gold

Ninth Place

Eryn Hull & Maycie Streit, Scribner-Snyder Jr/Sr High School – Instructional Video Design, Level 3, Bronze

Ashley Martin & Makayla Mumaugh, Seward Jr. – Sr. High School – Public Policy Advocate, Level 2, Silver

Emily McCune, Alliance High School – Sustainability Challenge, Level 2, Gold

Tenth Place

Zephyr Mowinkel, Milford Jr/Sr High School – Entrepreneurship, Level 1, Silver

Ella Higby & Vylet Hollatz, Leigh/Clarkson FCCLA – Focus on Children, Level 1, Gold

Sahasra Gollapudi & Emma Willcoxon, Elkhorn North High School – Focus on Children, Level 2, Gold

Katen Licking & Kloey DeNaeyer, Thedford Jr/Sr High School – Food Innovations, Level 1, Silver

Rachel Malander, Boone Central High School – Job Interview, Level 3, Gold

Abigail Pieper, Kennady Schmidt, & Lilly Praest, Howells-Dodge High School – Nutrition and Wellness, Level 3, Silver

About FCCLA

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization with over 199,000 members nationwide, that helps students become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

Nebraska FCCLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Extended Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education.