NEBRASKA FCCLA MEMBERS RECOGNIZED WITH SUCCESS AT NATIONAL LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE
News Release
July 14, 2022
More than 7,000 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student members, advisers, and guests gathered at the San Diego Convention Center, June 29-July 3 to participate in the annual National Leadership Conference (NLC).
The conference provided members opportunities for listening to inspiring speakers, attending youth workshops, competing on the national level, and networking with other youth leaders. The theme of this year’s conference was “Make It Count,” which inspired attendees to share how they make it count while exploring career opportunities, developing leadership skills, and growing personally while making a difference in their families and communities.
The National Say Yes to FCS signing event was held during the Recognition Session on Saturday, July 2. This event recognized 15 graduating high school seniors from across the country who have committed to a future career as a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher and FCCLA Chapter Adviser. Harleigh Claussen, a 2022 graduate of O’Neill High School, and Kaylee Smith, a 2022 graduate of Minden High School, participated in the event. Harleigh and Kaylee will each be majoring in FCS Education at Wayne State College this fall.
Noah Ziegler, a 2022 graduate of Aurora High School, completed the Franklin Covey Leadership Academy through FCCLA.
Reba Deterding, a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Cambridge Public Schools and 2021-22 Nebraska FCCLA Board of Directors Chair, received the 2022 Spirit of Advising Award. This is an honor bestowed on only one FCCLA Chapter Adviser from each state.
Ann Mann, Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at O’Neill Public Schools was recognized with an Adviser Mentor Award during the conference. FCCLA’s Adviser Mentor program recognizes outstanding experienced Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) educators who excel within FCS and FCCLA.
Three Nebraska FCCLA advisers were recognized as Master Advisers: Miranda Bright, Crete High School; Angie Ehlers, Overton Public Schools; Darla Windholz, Holdrege Public Schools.
Adviser Academy is a professional development opportunity. Each course is comprised of four professional development tracks that were hosted virtually by national FCCLA over the past year. Nebraska Chapter Advisers who successfully completed an Adviser Academy course this year include:
- Leann Aldana, Wayne State College, Future Adviser Academy
- Emma Krysl, University of Nebraska-Kearney, Future Adviser Academy
- Jamie Janousek, Wayne State College, Future Adviser Academy
- Tia Smith, Wayne State College, Future Adviser Academy
- Tristen Gardner, Grand Island Senior High School, Course One
- Tyra Reardon, Fillmore Central Public Schools, Course One
- Sarah Smith, Cross County Public Schools, Course One
- Jonelle Thoene, Crofton Public Schools, Course Two
In addition to the many learning and networking experiences offered at the conference, more than 30 Family and Consumer Sciences related competitive events, also known as STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events were offered.
Nebraska had 185 participants who earned 79 Gold medals, 95 Silver medals, and 11 Bronze medals. There were also 57 Top Ten finalists.
First Place
- Elle Cromwell & Callie Held, Twin River Jr/Sr High School – Chapter Service Project Display, Level 1, Gold
- Ashlyn Simonson, Mullen Jr/Sr High School – Event Management, Level 2, Gold
- Ella Sandstrom, Hannah Spiehs, & Caitlyn Enderle, Aurora High School – Event Management, Level 3, Gold
- Piper Dather, Crofton Jr/Sr High School – Fashion Construction, Level 3, Gold
- Tierston Moore & Peyton Paxton, Mullen Jr/Sr High School – Nutrition and Wellness, Level 2, Gold
- Claire Reiman, Boyd County High School – Repurpose and Redesign, Level 1, Gold
Second Place
- TeeJay Hildebrandt, Jordiya Phillips, & Kenley Cole, Medicine Valley Jr/Sr High School – Chapter in Review Display, Level 1, Silver
- Jillian Dames & Kelby Dames, Scribner-Snyder Jr/Sr High School – Digital Stories for Change, Level 3, Silver
- Noah Ziegler, Aurora High School – Leadership, Level 3, Gold
- Sadie Frazier, Milford Jr/Sr High School – Nutrition and Wellness, Level 1, Silver
- Ava Pruter & Ella Cramer, Cross County Jr/Sr High School – Professional Presentation, Level 1, Gold
- Carli Hamilton, Battle Creek High School – Promote and Publicize FCCLA!, Level 2, Gold
- Jaquelin Luna-Duran, Neligh-Oakdale Jr/Sr High School – Sports Nutrition, Level 1, Gold
Third Place
- Annabel Zaruba & Kaci Bruha, Ord Jr/Sr High School – FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 2, Gold
- Andy Nguyen, Kearney High School – Food Innovations, Level 3, Gold
- Natalie Nutzman, Milford Jr/Sr High School – Interpersonal Communications, Level 1, Silver
- Abby Fiske, Minden High School – Job Interview, Level 3, Gold
- Annie Corkle, O’Neill Jr/Sr High School – Leadership, Level 2, Gold
- Grace Ziegler, Ayden Brophy, & Hailey Hanneman, Aurora High School – National Programs in Action, Level 3, Gold
- Hailey Romesser & Emily Sholes, O’Neill Jr/Sr High School – Repurpose and Redesign, Level 1, Gold
- Stephen Vance, Milford Jr/Sr High School – Teach and Train, Level 1, Gold
Fourth Place
- Sophia Birch, Milford Jr/Sr High School – Career Investigation, Level 3, Gold
- Logan Kershaw & Gavin Vanek, Twin River Jr/Sr High School – Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 2, Gold
- Aubree Brandenburger, Laynie Allen, & Tricia Kunkee,
Twin River Jr/Sr High School – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 1, Gold
- Holden VonSeggern, Logan View Jr/Sr High School – Digital Stories for Change, Level 3, Silver
- Adrianna Mincer, West Holt Jr/Sr High School – Event Management, Level 1, Silver
- Azia Giron & Avery Ladwig, Ord Jr/Sr High School – Instructional Video Design, Level 1, Silver
- Madelyn Radspinner, Hemingford Jr/Sr High School – Instructional Video Design, Level 2, Gold
- Sophia Gasper & Lauryn Melcher, Twin River Jr/Sr High School – National Programs in Action, Level 2, Gold
Fifth Place
- Landon Dobbins, Brady Lund, & Ashlynn Throener, Howells-Dodge High School – Chapter in Review Display, Level 3, Gold
- Lily Cramer & Olivia Phillips, Cross County Jr/Sr High School – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 1, Gold
- Morgan Schommer, Chadron High School – Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 2, Gold
- Madison Metschke, Neligh-Oakdale Jr/Sr High School – Event Management, Level 1, Silver
- Joseph Brown & Alaina Eberle, Medicine Valley Jr/Sr High School – FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 3, Gold
Sixth Place
- Rylee Nemecek, Scribner-Snyder Jr/Sr High School – Instructional Video Design, Level 2, Silver
- Addison Birmeier & Brooklyn Eckert, Boyd County High School – Interpersonal Communications, Level 2, Silver
- Marisa Malander, Boone Central High School – Job Interview, Level 2, Gold
- Nevaeh Spurling, Kayla Wilken, & Aubrey Burton, Milford Jr/Sr High School – National Programs in Action, Level 1, Gold
- Audra Groth, Briana Johnson, Cassidy Maricle, Natalie Pelster, Natalie Schrad, & Mazie Beister, Boone Central High School – Parliamentary Procedure, Level 2, Silver
- Ellie Bales, David City Jr/Sr High School – Promote and Publicize FCCLA!, Level 1, Silver
- Cora Hansen & Khadra Phillips, Medicine Valley Jr/Sr High School – Sustainability Challenge, Level 1, Silver
- Orlando Estrada, Fremont High School – Teach and Train, Level 3, Gold
Seventh Place
- Gina Alba, Schuyler Central High School – Instructional Video Design, Level 2, Bronze
- Berkley Warner, Arapahoe Jr/Sr High School – Interpersonal Communications, Level 2, Silver
Eighth Place
- Miranda Batenhorst & Troia Drey, Logan View Jr/Sr High School – Entrepreneurship, Level 3, Gold
- Shelbee Burke & Mikayla Seebohm, Alliance High School – Promote and Publicize FCCLA!, Level 3, Gold
- Brynn Almgren, Boyd County High School – Repurpose and Redesign, Level 2, Gold
- Breanna Borchers, Battle Creek High School – Say Yes to FCS Education, Level 3, Gold
Ninth Place
- Eryn Hull & Maycie Streit, Scribner-Snyder Jr/Sr High School – Instructional Video Design, Level 3, Bronze
- Ashley Martin & Makayla Mumaugh, Seward Jr. – Sr. High School – Public Policy Advocate, Level 2, Silver
- Emily McCune, Alliance High School – Sustainability Challenge, Level 2, Gold
Tenth Place
- Zephyr Mowinkel, Milford Jr/Sr High School – Entrepreneurship, Level 1, Silver
- Ella Higby & Vylet Hollatz, Leigh/Clarkson FCCLA – Focus on Children, Level 1, Gold
- Sahasra Gollapudi & Emma Willcoxon, Elkhorn North High School – Focus on Children, Level 2, Gold
- Katen Licking & Kloey DeNaeyer, Thedford Jr/Sr High School – Food Innovations, Level 1, Silver
- Rachel Malander, Boone Central High School – Job Interview, Level 3, Gold
- Abigail Pieper, Kennady Schmidt, & Lilly Praest, Howells-Dodge High School – Nutrition and Wellness, Level 3, Silver
About FCCLA
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization with over 199,000 members nationwide, that helps students become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.
Nebraska FCCLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Extended Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education.