Smart Air Purifiers Market Growing at a CAGR of 10.1% by 2030 | The Future Innovation

Smart Air Purifiers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Smart Air Purifiers Market," The smart air purifiers market size was valued at $5.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Smart air purifiers can be connected to smartphones with the help of an application and controlled and operated remotely. Smart air purifiers have become essential components for smart homes, owing to their ability to connect with other devices through technologies, such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It provides information about surrounding air quality in real time. Performance settings of smart air purifier can be fine-tuned using smartphone application.

Rise in level of pollution in countries, such as India, China, Sri Lanka, Russia, and Brazil has triggered the demand for smart air purifiers. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), air quality in Brazil in 2021, was considered as moderately unsafe as it has concentration of PM2.5 exceeding 10 µg/m3. Growth in awareness regarding impact of air pollution on health around the globe has created the need for air purifiers. For instance, according to the HEI (Health Effects Institute) based in the U.S., air pollution contributed to 6.67 million deaths globally in 2020. This is expected to boost the growth of the smart air purifiers market during the forecast period.

Rise in number of deaths due to air pollution has created a serious concern regarding effect of air pollution on human health. For instance, according to the “State of Global Air Report 2020” published by HEI (Health Effects Institute, U.S.); 1.67 million deaths were reported in India, which can be attributed to air pollution. These kinds of developments have brought awareness among people about the effect of air pollution on human health, which is expected to accelerate adoption of smart air purifiers during the forecast period.

COVID-19 has positively affected the demand for smart air purifiers during 2020 as HEPA filters are able to filter the coronavirus. However, production of smart air purifiers has hampered, owing to prolonged lockdown imposed by governments around the globe. This is expected to help in the growth of smart air purifiers market share.

The global smart air purifiers market is segmented based on type, technique, end-user and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dust collectors, fume & smoke collectors and others. In 2020, the fume & smoke collectors segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market. On the basis of technique, the market is categorized into high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA), thermodynamic sterilization system (TSS), ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, ionizer purifiers, activated carbon filtration and others. The high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) segment held the largest market share of the smart air purifiers market in 2020.Based on end-user, the market is segmented in residential, commercial and others. The residential segment held the largest market share in 2020. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America region will dominate the market in 2020.

