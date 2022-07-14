CSX Railroad to Close Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue) for Track Maintenance in Middletown Township

King of Prussia, PA – CSX Railroad is planning to close Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue) between Comly Avenue and Park Avenue in Middletown Township, Bucks County, from 7:00 AM Sunday, July 24, to 6:00 PM Saturday, July 30, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.





During the 24/7 closure, Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue) motorists will be directed to use Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway), Woodbourne Road, and Route 213 (Maple Avenue). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.







Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin













MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797









