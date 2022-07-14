U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Periodic Stoppages at Night Next Week for Overhead Sign Installation in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Periodic stoppages of up to 15 minutes will take place on northbound and southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between Interstate 76 and the Wissahickon Avenue/Germantown Avenue Exit in North Philadelphia on Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for installation of overhead sign structures in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.



PennDOT's contractor will be installing new overhead sign structures at four separate locations within the work area over the next several weeks as part of the continuing project to rehabilitate the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks.



In addition, periodic single lane closures in either direction may occur in the viaduct work zone between the 16th Street and Fox Street overpasses at the following times:



Southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway), Mondays through Thursdays, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning; and

Northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway), Mondays through Thursdays, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.



Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $92.4 million project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. More project information is available at www.us1wav.com.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

