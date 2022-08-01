Five Mile Charlie: Charlie Goes to the Library by Kimberly Adams will be featured at the Beijing Book Fair this August
Five Mile Charlie: Charlie Goes to the Library by Kimberly Adams will be featured at the Beijing Book Fair this AugustLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberly Adams' latest book, Five Mile Charlie: Charlie Goes to the Library, presents another delightful, magical story that will continue to spark every reader's imagination as it did in its prequel Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly.
The author, Kimberly Adams, is a practicing attorney in McAlester, Oklahoma, and the Municipal Judge in Kiowa, Oklahoma. In 1997, she received a Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma Wesleyan University and earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma in 2000. She published works printed by West Publishing Company as an attorney in the area of appeals, but her interest in creative fictional writing was incited after the loss of a pet llama very close to her heart named Charlie. When Kim lost Charlie with whom she had created an unbreakable bond, she was inspired to write a series of books for children which she entitled Five Mile Charlie to honor her departed pet.
The book narrates a story about Charlie, a magical pony, who lived most of his 23-year life at Carly’s farm at Five Mile in rural Southeast Oklahoma. Gimmicky and full of antics, Charlie is a loyal, dedicated, and highly independent creature. Nevertheless, he maintains a humble and gentle disposition toward children and other animals. Charlie enjoys a variety of treats — his favorite treat being cheese. In this magical sequel to Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly, our favorite llama, and his best friend are determined to discover why Grumps—a coyote living in a cave near Five Mile Farm—is always so mean to everyone around. What could they possibly find at their library, and will Queen Bee Nora and her hive be able to help? Five Mile Charlie: Charlie Goes to the Library, the second book in the series, will continue to enchant and captivate every reader who opens its pages.
Five Mile Charlie: Charlie Goes to the Library will be on display at the Beijing Book Fair from Aug 24-27, 2022, in Beijing, China.
To grab a copy of this book written by Kimberly Adams, you can check and order at Amazon or Barnes & Noble. For more information about the author and the relevant events to the book, visit Kim’s website at www.fivemilecharlie.com.
