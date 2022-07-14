3D Printing Construction Market Trends, Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2031 | At a CAGR of 87.3%

3D Printing Construction Market by Construction Method by End-User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “3D Printing Construction Market," The 3D printing construction market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $750.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 87.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Construction 3D printing is a process for printing concrete, polymer, metal, or other materials layer by layer using a 3D printer to create construction pieces or full buildings. The most prevalent form of printer is one that uses a robotic arm to extrude concrete back and forth. Furthermore, 3-dimension printers are totally automated, removing the possibility of human mistake. In addition, the rise in government investments in the approaching construction sector expansion is expected to boost the 3D printing construction industry during the forecast period.

Various governments take initiatives to enhance the living standard of citizen. For instance, in June 2019, the plan of UAE government to construct approximately 25% of new buildings in Dubai as per 3D printed buildings technology by 2025. In order to attain this target, government has selected CyBe construction. Hence, these investments are expected to provide significant growth in 3D Printing Construction Market.

North-America accounted for the largest share of the global market and dominated the global 3D printing construction market in terms of revenue in 2021 owing to expansion of residential and commercial sectors. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to increase in R&D investments in developing countries and rise in government investments day-by-day in construction of buildings and infrastructures.

Top Players:

• Aectual

• Aeditive

• Apis Cor

• Branch technology

• COBOD international

• Constructions-3D

• Contour Crafting

• CyBe Construction

• ICON Technology Inc.

• Mighty Buildings

• MX3D

• Peri group

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global 3D printing construction market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on material type, the concrete has dominated the 3D printing construction market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and the metal segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By construction method, the extrusion segment has registered highest revenue in 2021.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the global 3D printing construction market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the 3D printing construction industry.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

