Healthcare Biometrics Market Size to Surpass Around USD 79 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global healthcare biometrics market size is expected to surpass around USD 79 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The global healthcare biometrics market size was estimated at 29.44 billion in 2022. The North American market records the highest growth due to the increasing number of fraud cases and crimes in the health care system. With the increase in the occurrence of fraud the need for high security surveillance systems arises and hence the adoption of healthcare biometrics comes into play. With the introduction of modern health care facilities such as hospitals and clinics, modernization of the system is also essential. Further, the European nations from the second largest market for the healthcare biometrics as a result of the active government support to the system in order to provide excellent facilities to the patients.



The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate as a result of the new government policies which have been introduced in order to modernize the health care system. Latin America and the Middle Eastern region are the other growing markets for the healthcare biometrics system that are emerging as big market players.

Key Takeaways:

North America has contributed highest market share of over 41% in 2021

Europe region has contributed market share of over 34% in 2021

By end users, the hospitals segment is anticipated to reach at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030

Multi factor authentication segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030

The healthcare institution segment is anticipated to reach at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2030





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 26.02 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 79 Billion CAGR 18.1% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Bio-Key International, DigitalPersona, 3M Cogent, NEC Corporation, Suprema, Siemens AG., M2SYS LLC, Cross Match Technologies

Report Highlights

On the basis of technology , the fingerprint identification system has dominated the segment as a result of its rapid use in the health care as well as the other systems. It is the most commonly seen security scanner in the leading multinational companies and big hospitals which have adopted advanced technologies to provide a better service to the consumers.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals from the largest market for the healthcare biometrics as the requirement of a better security system is important in order to protect the patient data and hospital information which is highly confidential.

On the basis of region, the North American market has shown the largest revenue return as a result of its Rapid adoption of advanced technologies in order to provide the best service to the people. The huge number of healthcare facilities that are offered to the people attracts a huge crowd to the health care centers. Hence the requirement off an advanced security system rises, which is readily fulfilled by the healthcare biometric system.





Market dynamics

Drivers

The active support which is provided by the government to the health care system has encouraged the use of modern technologies in order to provide an excellent service to the population and in turn obtain a better revenue return from the market. After the occurrence of the pandemic the number of fraud cases seen in the healthcare system has increased immensely which needs to be controlled with the help of modern technology. The problem of fraud patient identity was on a rise due to the huge number of patients that turned to the hospital as a result of mass infection, hence the need for sorting out the required individual out of the crowd became extremely important. The use of healthcare biometrics helps to perform the needful by restricting the patient that a leak and other fraud cases. Theft of medical identity has also increased to a great extent which proves to be a driving factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period. These multiple reasons prove to be the driving forces for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraints

The cost of the healthcare biometric system is considerably high which imposes an additional investment on the management of the hospitals and clinics. As a result of this, a higher cost of treatment is imposed on the patients which makes the entire healthcare system very costly. This proves to be a restraining factor for the growth of the market. Multiple issues are faced while using a biometric scanner which are difficult to rectify by the human operator. Errors while presenting the individual information to the system leads to an error in the final result, and creating a discomfort for the user. A physical disability of the user proves to be of barrier for the artificial intelligence of the health care biometric system which creates difficulties for the consumer. Since these systems make use of electrical energy, constant power outages in the developing nations prove to be a restraining factor for the market. These multiple reasons prove to be the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The adoption of a contactless biometric system proves to be a great opportunity for the growth of the market. Technologies such as face recognition and retina scan are adopted by the big companies and hospitals in order to modernize their system and provide the best possible security to patient data and hospital information. The developing countries are readily accepting the use of the biometric system in order to match with the advanced facilities provided by the developed nations. This proves to be an opportunity for the healthcare biometric system for expanding its limits globally. These multiple reasons proved to be great opportunities for the market growth.

Challenges

The biometric data and information that has been recorded into the system needs to be protected too in order to have a secured security system. Frauds in the field of information technology lead to the hacking of digital information from the system which proves to be a threat to the biometric medical identification data. Loss of such important information will prove to be a great threat to the society. Supply of constant electric power to the biometric system becomes a challenging factor for the developing economies as the problems of constant power outages are still faced by them. These factors prove to be the challenges posed in front of the market.

Recent Developments

In April 2016, a Biostation L2 was launched by Suprema limited in order to develop access control system and attendance solution which will record the time as well with the help of a fingerprint scanner. It provides higher security facilities to the health care system at affordable prices and helps to protect patient information and hospital data.

In February 2016, Herta security entered into a collaboration with ZKTeco to update ZKBioAccess with face detection security system developed by Herta. This collaboration was done in order to benefit both the companies and boost their performance.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Single-factor Authentication, by Technology Face Recognition Fingerprint Recognition Iris Recognition Vein Recognition Palm Geometry Recognition Behavioral Recognition

Signature Recognition

Voice Recognition

Other Behavioral Recognition Other authentication technologies [DNA analysis, retina analysis, ECG/EEG analysis])

Single-factor Authentication, by Type Contact Biometrics Non-contact Biometrics

Multi-factor Authentication, by Type

Multimodal Authentication, by Type Two-factor Biometrics Three-factor Biometrics



By Application

Logical Access Control

Physical Access Control

Transaction Authentication





By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Healthcare Institutions

Research & Clinical Laboratories

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





