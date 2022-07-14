SuperStaff’s Pampanga Offshoring Call Center Officially Operational
New center’s strategic location gives existing and future offshoring partners access to a dynamic labor market and international expansion opportunities
Pampanga was an attractive destination primarily for strong infrastructure, and deep talent pools. Our senior managers have a great deal of experience in launching efforts in the province.”PHILIPPINES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperStaff officially opened its newest offshoring call center located at Tech Hub 6, Ground Floor 112A, SM City Clark, Pampanga. This expansion enables the company to accommodate its growing client base and gives them access to alternative talent-rich offshore markets, business continuity, and reduced hiring timelines.
— Matthew Narciso
SuperStaff’s new Clark center also serves as the jumping-off point for the company’s future diversification plans.
“Pampanga was an attractive destination for a number of reasons, but primarily because it offers strong infrastructure, deep talent pools, and the fact that a number of our senior managers have a great deal of experience in launching efforts here."
"We began to look at Pampanga as an option more than a year ago, and they’ve actually reserved more than 75% of the seating capacity for this new site long before it even opened. In fact, we’re actively planning our second site in Pampanga as we speak,” said Matt Narciso, Chief Executive and Managing Director of SuperStaff.
Pampanga is a highly urbanized province about a two-hour drive from the capital Manila. It houses Clark Freeport Zone, a burgeoning business and lifestyle district with modern transportation and telecommunication infrastructures and facilities. It also offers convenient access to a nearby international airport, seaport, and major highways.
Additionally, Pampanga boasts a large pool of young professionals and a high literacy rate of 99.4%. The province is home to numerous premier universities contributing to the high-caliber workforce in the area and the country.
“A part of SuperStaff’s long-term vision is to transition the industry away from this antiquated idea that everybody has to migrate to the Capitol city to find gainful employment. The Philippines is absolutely packed with talent from top to bottom. From Baguio city in the mountains, Clark in the Heartland, to La Union on the coast, and all the way down to Cebu and Mindanao."
We want Filipinos to be able to stay with their families as opposed to having to travel hundreds of miles to work to provide for them.
Why not bring more opportunities to the heartland?
"The idea is to empower more Filipinos to embrace the most integral part of the culture, which is enjoying one’s own family. Well, if we bring high-quality jobs to their towns, then they can do just that, while building a promising career simultaneously,” Narciso added.
By leveraging Pampanga’s logistic, technical, and economic advantages, SuperStaff elevates its capability to deliver unparalleled call center services and other specialized outsourcing solutions.
Currently, SuperStaff Pampanga is recruiting a wide range of positions including customer support specialists, logisticians, data scientists, paralegals, data analysts, and data entry specialists. The center aims to reach its headcount target of 250-300 by the end of the year.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last June 25, 2022, to mark the grand opening.
About SuperStaff
SuperStaff is a comprehensive outsourcing solutions provider offering call center services offshore in the Philippines and onshore in the United States.
For the past 13 years, we have served clients across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, ranging from start-ups seeking a partner for international expansion to Forbes-ranked enterprises.
Our ability to elevate customer experience and enhance revenue growth earned us the recognition of external agencies and even our competitors. We are proud to be among the Top 15 and Top 40 call centers in the Philippines in 2022.
Visit us at superstaff.com.
Matthew Narciso
Logiscale Inc.
matt@superstaff.com