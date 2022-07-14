Packaging and Protective Packaging Market Industry Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research

Packaging and Protective Packaging Market Report

Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market, in terms of value, during the forecast period, followed by Europe.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global packaging and protective packaging market was valued at $757 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,014 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the paper & paperboard packaging material segment accounted for approximately one-third share of the global market, in terms of revenue.

Packaging and protective packaging is designed to protect the consumer and industrial goods from shock & vibration and atmospheric, magnetic, and electrostatic forces. Various boxes, storage containers, packing materials, liners, and spacers made of plastic & plastic foams, paper & paperboards, metals, glass, and woods are used for packaging. Various functions of packaging include electrical insulation, thermal insulation, fireproofing, moisture & vapor protection, shock & vibration damping, and UV & weather resistance. Other types of packaging create a protection barrier from oxygen, moisture, and dust to retain the freshness and efficacy of food products. The type of product being packaged and the environmental conditions from which the product must be protected determine the material and type of packaging to be employed.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2295

Growth in participation of third-party logistic companies, which use packaging and protective packaging for safe distribution of fragile, perishable, high, or low value-added products, positively impacts the market growth. Increase in manufacturing activities globally to meet the rising demand of the population has led to increased consumption of packaging, which is further expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

In 2016, paper & paperboard packaging accounted for the highest share in the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to its extensive applications across several industrial such as food, beverages, healthcare, consumer goods, cosmetic, and industrial. For example, it is used to package fruits, vegetables, ice-cream, and meat in food industry; milk, juice, and soda in beverages industry; and pharmaceutical products, medicines, and medical equipment in healthcare industry. Paper & paperboards are recyclable, and thus are considered as a sustainable packaging solution, which is expected to boost the market growth in the future.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Speak with an Analyst to learn more: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2295

Volatile organic compound (VOC) emission during the manufacturing and curing processes of plastic and plastic foam-based packaging has led to the formulation of various regulations on packaging manufacturers. Moreover, regulatory norms on packaging and protective packaging related to food contact application and pharmaceutical products may hamper the market growth. However, increase in R&D activities by various market players to produce biodegradable packaging and protective packaging is expected to provide opportunities for the packaging manufacturers.

Key Findings of the Packaging and Protective Packaging Market:

• Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market, in terms of value, during the forecast period, followed by Europe.

• Paper & paperboard packaging material generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

• Food industry is the largest application segment, registering a significant CAGR.

• LAMEA accounted for approximately one-tenth share of the global packaging and protective packaging market in 2016.

• The Asia-Pacific packaging and protective packaging market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.

• North America accounted for approximately one-fourth share of the market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed to about 50% share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2016. The key players operating in the global packaging and protective packaging market are Smurfit KAPPA Group PLC, Rocktenn Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki OYJ, DS Smith PLC, Pregis Corporation, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, and The DOW Chemical Company.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/packaging-and-protective-packaging-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.