Nanomagnetics Market Growth with CAGR in 2022 Industry Top Players, Size, Regional Trends and Revenue Forecast by 2028

Rise in demand for surgical procedures which are minimally invasive & non-invasive across the globe is driving nanomagnetics market revenue growth.

Nanomagnetics Market Size – USD 9.21 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.9%, Market Trends – Surge in government initiatives.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nanomagnetics market size is expected to reach USD 11.61 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global nanomagnetics market revenue growth is driven to a significant extent by rising demand from various end-use industries such as healthcare, electronics, and transportation.

Nanomagnetics is an effective method in making materials lighter, stronger, reactive and durable. Demand for nanomagnetics has been steadily increasing owing to the ongoing product and device miniaturization trend in the market. Increase in investment in R&D of nanomagnetics and surge in demand for more-energy efficient and effective devices are other factors driving revenue growth of the market.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Nanomagnetics industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Nanomagnetics market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2020, MIP Diagnostics and Veravas announced an international agreement to improve diagnostics. It is a mutually beneficial agreement for the license, development, and supply of MIP specific for Veravas’ sample preparation technology. Veravas’s nanomagnetic particles will recognize, eliminate and measure substances from sample of patients to reduce the effects of complex interferences.

Data storage segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as several research studies are focusing on developing and implementing nanomagnetic materials for data storage, which is paving way for miniature data storage devices. Arrays of nanomagnetic materials could be deployed for producing hard disks with ultra-high-density storage or for development of solid-state memory with enhanced read/write speed and dense memory capacity. Benefits of nanomagnets in storage applications is due to nanomagnets’ hysteresis that is responsible for creation of two oppositely magnetized states that are capable of storing binary data.

Electronic segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 due to increased application of nanomagnetic in electronics. Nanomagnetics are designed to boost electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties of electronic devices. Companies are producing large-scale nanomagnetic devices using nanoimprint lithography as it is a cost-effective procedure. Such initiatives are driving growth of this segment.

Segmental Analysis

The global Nanomagnetics market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Nanomagnetics sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Nanomagnetics market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Data Storage

Magnetic Tapes

Hard Disks

Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM)

Others

Sensors

Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors

Biosensors and Bioassays

Medical and Genetics

Imaging

Separation

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transportation

Medical & Biotech

Manufacturing and Processing Industry

Electronics

Others

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Nanomagnetics market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Nanomagnetics market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Nanomagnetics Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Samsung Electronics, Hitachi, Novanta Inc., IPG Photonics, Rofin-Sinar Technologies, LG Electronics, Osram, Amkor Technology, Tokyo Electron Limited, and Han\'s Laser Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Nanomagnetics market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Nanomagnetics industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Nanomagnetics market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Nanomagnetics Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Nanomagnetics in this industry vertical?

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

