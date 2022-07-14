Bariatric Surgery Market 2022-2028 | Share, Size, Growth and Forecast By Emergen Research Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Bariatric Surgery Market Rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes globally are among some major factors driving global bariatric surgery market revenue growth

Bariatric Surgery Market Size – USD 2.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.0%, Market Trends – Advancements in minimally invasive surgeries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bariatric surgery market size is expected to reach USD 4.81 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in number of patients requiring surgery and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are some key factors fueling global bariatric surgery market revenue growth. Increasing prevalence of Type 2 diabetes and heart diseases are also driving market revenue growth.

The Global Bariatric Surgery Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Bariatric Surgery market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2028.The current trends of the Bariatric Surgery market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Bariatric Surgery market report. Furthermore, the report takes into account various market dynamics, which, in turn, generate a plethora of developmental prospects for the leading players involved in the of the Bariatric Surgery industry.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

· In February 2021, Carrum Health expanded options for weight loss surgery in mid-west through partnership with the Bariatric Centre of Kansas City (BCKC). The centre has performed over 17,000 surgeries and the partnership will help improve quality of lives with improved access to high-quality bariatric surgery.

· Assisting devices segment is expected to register steady increase in revenue growth during the forecast period as these devices are widely used in minimally invasive surgeries which require immediate closure of small incisions.

· Gastric bypass surgery helps loose weight by changing how stomach and small intestine handles food. After surgery, the stomach will be smaller, and patient will feel full with less food consumption. This procedure is performed on patients who are seriously obese and have been unable to achieve desired weight loss through diets.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Bariatric Surgery industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Bariatric Surgery market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bariatric surgery market on the basis of device, surgery, procedure, end-use, and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Implantable Devices

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Gastric Bands

Gastric Emptying Systems

Gastric Balloon Systems

Assisting Devices

Closure Device

Suturing Device

Trocars

Stapling Device

Others

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Invasive Surgery

Non-Invasive Surgery

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Adjustable Gastric Band

Gastric Bypass

Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital

Bariatric Surgery Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Bariatric Surgery market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Ireland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Bariatric Surgery Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Medtronic PLC, Allergan Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson and Johnson, Olympus, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mediflex Surgical Procedures, and GI Dynamics Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Bariatric Surgery market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Bariatric Surgery industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Bariatric Surgery market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Bariatric Surgery Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Bariatric Surgery in this industry vertical?

