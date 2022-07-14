Automotive Telematics Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing awareness of road safety is driving automotive telematics market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 100.70 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 26.1%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D activities ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive telematics market size reached USD 100.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness regarding road safety is driving automotive telematics market revenue growth during the forecast period. Telematics can create intelligent traffic management that will offer various services such as real-time positioning, live traffic updates, stolen vehicle recovery, parking management, electronic till systems, and vehicle diagnostics, which will improve road safety. Telematics potentially helps usage-based insurance (UBI) business model by benefitting consumers and insurers by providing better risk assessment and over-the-top incentives. Telematics can measure a wide range of factors such as Global Positioning System (GPS), total miles driven, hard braking, airbag deployment, rapid acceleration, hard cornering, and time of day for underwriters to analyze and set premium accordingly. For example, the premium is higher for drivers who drive long distances at higher speeds compared to drivers who drive at slower speeds.

The Global Automotive Telematics Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2022-2030. The report studies the historical data of the Automotive Telematics market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Automotive Telematics industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Automotive Telematics market.

Top competitors of the Automotive Telematics Market profiled in the report include:

Trimble Inc., AirIQ Inc., Actsoft, Verizon, Airbiquity Inc., Ctrack, Masternaut Limited, Mix Telematics, TomTom International BV., and I.D. Systems Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Commercial vehicles segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Telematics has various applications in commercial vehicles including navigation, communication, and traveler safety. In addition, it improves fleet safety and driver behavior by monitoring travel speed, sudden braking, and acceleration. GPS technology can limit fuel pilferage by monitoring vehicles’ fuel consumption, which is a major source of loss for tanker owners in countries such as India. Such factors are supporting demand for telematics in commercial vehicles and therefore, driving revenue growth of this segment.

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate over the forecast period. OEM delivers exceptional vehicle data accuracy and supports multiple drive communication modes. OEM provides a high level of data accuracy and helps detect vehicle conditions during vehicle operation. This solution eliminates the need to install additional hardware by end-users. In addition, OEM offers access to information such as odometer reading, that is not available in aftermarket.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of automotive telematics in fleet management and increasing concerns regarding safety and security issues. In addition, easy vehicle diagnosis owing to telematics is expected to drive market revenue growth in this region. China accounted for larger revenue share among other countries in this region and this trend is expected to prevail during the forecast period.

On 24 November 2021, Mix Telematics, which is a South Africa-based SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, announced that Monks Contractor, which is a UK-based waste management company, has chosen them as their new telematics partner. This partnership is aimed to access real-time vehicle tracking data, experienced industry-specific customer support, and complete Hours of Service (HOS) compliance management for connected vehicles within their fleet.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Emergen Research has segmented global automotive telematics market on the basis of vehicle type, sales-channel, connectivity solutions, application, and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Two-Wheelers

Sales-channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Aftermarket

OEM

Connectivity Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Embedded

Tethered

Smart Phone

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Infotainment system

Insurance Telematics

Navigation & Location Based System

Asset / Fleet Management

Safety & Security

V2X

Others

Regional Analysis of the Automotive Telematics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Automotive Telematics market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Automotive Telematics business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Automotive Telematics market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2030

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Automotive Telematics market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

