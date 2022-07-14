Awarded “Best Rated” Cosmeceutical Formulation “DEVLAB” | Wasatch-Labs.com “Product Development” in Salt Lake City, UTAH
Adam Green @ WasatchContractManufacturing.com sincerely provides the: (a) Best Service, (b) Most Competitive Pricing and (c) Deepest Cosmeceutical Industry Knowledge; find him & you find solutions.”WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has directly affected ‘business’ in many ways. COVID has been especially challenging for small- and medium-sized business owners who were trying to manage their daily operations while still complying with the federal and state mandates regarding the deadly virus. It is also important to note that more people are getting vaccinated, although the risks of contracting COVID-19 are STILL something customers will consider. With the emergence of the new Delta variant, many citizens are uncertain when the ‘pandemic’ will officially end. With these facts in mind, “WASATCH LABS” has carefully decided that now is a good time to consider their ‘business goals’ and what it will take to achieve them. And, selling IP (Intellectual Property) is the best option for “WASATCH LABS” http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/news/
Before you renegotiate with your current Utah contract manufacturer, we invite you to talk to us at Wasatch Contract Manufacturing. We are sure we can offer you a better deal. If you have an established base of loyal patrons for your cosmeceutical, sun care, hair care, or oral care line, now is the time to broaden your product suite and better serve your customer base. At Wasatch Contract Manufacturing, we have designed some of the most loved products including gene expression, peptide signaling, mitochondrial anti-senescence, oral rinses, and sun care. In addition, we offer product concept development, formulation development, product stability assessment, and scale-up of existing formulas. You can trust in the experienced team at Wasatch to process and package all of your OTC skin care products, hair care blends, or sun care formulas. We have over ten years of experience custom blending proprietary formulas for elite cosmetics lines and liquid nutritional start-ups here in South Jordan and throughout the region.
If you are like many business-owners, here are some of the reasons why you should consider selling:
a. We are currently in a Buyer’s Market … Business owners looking into the mergers and acquisitions industry will find a market that favors the buyer. Professionals interested in buying a business are at an advantage. There is strong demand for purchasing lucrative companies, and buyers are looking for organizations that could withstand the effects of the pandemic. https://www.pinterest.com/wasatchcontractmanufacturingut/
b. You will Have to Adjust to a Post-Pandemic Business Environment … During the height of the pandemic, businesses had to make a digital transition to improve productivity, implement work-from-home policies and keep up with mask and social distancing requirements. Companies were forced to adapt, and that trend will likely continue. If you find you are using up your resources to make these necessary changes, you may realize it’s better to sell your company instead. In addition, the pandemic has altered business owners’ lifestyles, and some may not be able to keep up with changing customer demands and expectations. Be sure to assess your current situation and look for opportunities to sell if you find that your business won’t withstand the “new normal” in a post-pandemic environment.
c. Avoid Falling Victim to Financial Struggles … In a study of 5,800 businesses, it was found that 43% had to temporarily close their doors as a direct result of the pandemic. Many companies could not manage to stay afloat and were struggling financially. It was challenging for small operations to make ends meet. Because of this, now may be a good time to sell before you fall victim to these types of financial issues: “.manta.com/c/mh1dnln/wasatch-labs”
d. Prepare for Your Retirement Early On … The country could certainly improve its existing retirement system, but it’s your responsibility to ensure financial stability for yourself and your family. One study found that 50% of Americans are at risk of falling behind in retirement savings. If you plan on selling your business, you could earn enough to better prepare yourself for retirement when you reach the appropriate age: “.wasatch-labs.com/about-us/”
e. Keeping Your Business Involves Risk … As markets fluctuate, it can be challenging to know if your business is considered high-risk in the industry. However, it’s important to note that there are different types of challenges involved with running your own business. Addressing them will help you determine if selling your company is the right move for you and those who rely on your financial resources. If the risks outweigh the benefits, it may be the right time to sell and develop your exit strategy: “.wasatch-labs.net/about-us/”
f. Current Tax Rates Work in Your Favor … Taxes can increase in the future, but taking advantage of current rates, which come out to around 20% during a business sale, is a wise move. This is a good reason to consider selling your business — future tax rates may not be as attractive. Based on current predictions, the burden you’ll incur could jump to 39.6%. https://vimeo.com/wasatchlabs
While these are only a handful of reasons you should consider, it’s essential to make the decision that’s right for you and your business. Do diligent research into possible merger or acquisition opportunities, and consider consulting a professional who can guide you through this process.
Selling Your Business in 2021. Deciding to sell your business comes with pros and cons. You may determine the risks associated with selling are not worth the time, energy or financial gain. Consider these reasons as to why you should look into selling your company and what benefits you can reap: “.wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/news/”
