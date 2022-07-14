Global Dental Floss Market to Reach 788.55 million by 2028 | Shapeshifting Microbots to Change the Face of Dental Industry

Global dental floss market was valued at $551.89 million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of $788.55 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.23% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

/EIN News/ -- Westford, USA, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caries, also known as cavities, are permanent damage to the structure of your teeth that can lead to tooth decay. According to the World Health Organization, it is estimated that 2 billion people globally suffer from caries of permanent teeth. This number includes both adults and children. In addition, 520 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. This means that over half a billion children worldwide are affected by this dental condition. There are many factors that contribute to the development of caries and adding impetus to the global dental floss market . Poor oral hygiene is a major factor because it allows plaque and bacteria to build up on your teeth. Plaque is a sticky film of food debris, bacteria, and saliva that constantly forms on your teeth. Other risk factors for developing cavities include dry mouth, frequent snacking or sipping sugary drinks throughout the day (which increases the amount of time acid is in contact with your teeth), not getting enough fluoride (a mineral that helps prevent tooth decay), eating acidic foods or drinks (which can soften tooth enamel).

Today, people are becoming more aware of the importance of oral hygiene. This is especially true in developed countries where people have access to information about the link between oral health and overall health. Apart from this, the availability of dental floss has increased across the global dental floss market. There are now many brands and types of dental floss available, making it easier for people to find a product that meets their needs. Finally, the price of dental floss has come down as production costs have decreased. This has made it more affordable for people to purchase dental floss on a regular basis.

Apart from this, the increased demand for dental floss market can be attributed to a number of factors. Firstly, the awareness of the importance of oral hygiene has grown in recent years. This has led to more people taking steps to ensure that their teeth and gums are healthy. Flossing is an important part of oral care, and so the increased demand for dental floss reflects this trend.

Another factor that has contributed to the increased demand for dental floss market is the fact that it is now seen as a necessity rather than a luxury. In other words, people are no longer just using it to keep their teeth clean – they see it as an essential part of their daily routine. This change in attitude can be attributed to the growing body of evidence that shows the link between oral health and overall health. Therefore, people are increasingly recognizing the importance of taking care of their teeth and gums.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/dental-floss-market

Consumers are more Excited to Buy Flavored Dental Floss

As per latest research published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting, flavored dental floss is highly popular among consumers and they are holding dominance over its counterpart. There are a few reasons that consumers might be preferring flavored dental floss over non-flavored. First, flavored floss can be more pleasant to use, as the flavors can help mask any unpleasant taste or smell from the floss itself. Additionally, some people may find that flavored floss is easier to use, as the flavor can help make the floss slide through teeth more easily. Finally, some people may prefer the way that flavored floss smells over non-flavored floss.

Apart from this, it can help people who have trouble flossing regularly to keep up with their oral care routine across the global dental floss market. Flavored floss can make the experience more pleasant and therefore encourages people to floss more often. Additionally, many people believe that flavored dental floss does a better job of removing plaque and bacteria from teeth than unflavored varieties. This is because the flavorings act as an additional deterrent to food particles and other debris that can become trapped between teeth. Some of the most popular flavors of dental floss include mint, bubblegum, and cinnamon.

Microbots to Enter Dental Floss Market

Microbots are set to enter the dental floss market, with a product that is said to be far superior to traditional floss. The microbots, which are about the size of a human hair, work by vibrating at high speeds and breaking up plaque and bacteria that are stuck to teeth. They are also said to be able to reach areas that traditional floss cannot, such as between tightly spaced teeth. They will be available in pre-packaged floss holders that look similar to those currently on the market. However, instead of containing string, the holders will contain a small number of microbots. Users will simply insert the holder into their mouths and let the microbots do their job.

The company behind the microbots says that they are safe for use by people of all ages and have been tested extensively. They are also said to be more environmentally friendly than traditional floss, as they can be disposed of after just one use. It remains to be seen whether or not themicrobots will catch on with consumers but, if they do, it could mean big things for the dental industry.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/dental-floss-market

Developing Countries are Slowly Adopting Dental Floss

The global dental floss market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period (2022-2028). However, the demand for dental floss is not similar in every corner of the world. Wherein, developed countries in most of the Europe and North America are the key consumers of the market. However, there a little demand in developing countries like highly populated countries India and China. These countries are the most potential market for dental floss. To be precise, these two countries collectively house over 2.7 billion people, which is over 35% of the global population. It has been observed most of the population residing in these countries are not very fond of flossing and primarily prefer brushing teeth.

From the fast few years, the scenario has started witnessing a little shift towards dental floss thanks to the effective advertisement and marketing of dental floss by manufacturers. This has encouraged huge population to try out other alternatives products. The major factors driving the growth of the market are increasing awareness about oral hygiene, growing middle-class population, and rising disposable incomes. However, the high cost of dental floss and lack of availability in rural areas are some of the factors restraining the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific dental floss market is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing awareness about oral hygiene, rising disposable incomes, and growing middle-class population in countries such as China, Thailand, Vietnam, and India. Moreover, changing lifestyles and food habits are also fueling the growth of the dental floss market in this region.

Dental Floss Market is Highly Competitive and Players are Opting No Stone Unturned Strategy

The dental floss market is a highly competitive one, with many companies vying for consumers' attention and dollars. In order to stand out in this crowded marketplace, companies are employing a variety of strategies, from aggressive marketing campaigns to unique product offerings.

One way that companies are trying to win over consumers is by offering unique dental floss products. For example, some brands now offer dental floss that is infused with fluoride or other minerals, said to help improve oral health. Other brands tout their environmental credentials, with packaging that is made from recycled materials or floss that is biodegradable. Still others focus on the taste of their floss, offering flavors like mint or bubblegum that appeal to kids and adults alike.

Another key strategy employed by players in the dental floss market is aggressive marketing. This can take the form of traditional advertising like TV commercials and print ads, but increasingly it also means investing in social media and online influencers who can reach a wider audience. Some companies sponsor events like teeth-brushing challenges or Flossing Fridays to encourage people to make oral care part of their regular routine. And many brands now offer loyalty programs and coupons as an incentive for customers to keep coming back.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/dental-floss-market

Prominent Players in Dental Floss Market

Procter & Gamble (US)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (US)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. (US)

Dr. Fresh, LLC. (US)

Lion Corporation (Japan)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US)

Shantou Oral Health Co. Ltd. (China)

Water Pik, Inc. (US)

The Humble Co. (Sweden)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Keratometers Market

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market

Global Electroceuticals Market

Latin America Medical Imaging Market

Global Implantable Medical Devices Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com