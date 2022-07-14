Breast Reconstruction Market is Expected to Grow to a Value of US$ 2.5 Bn by 2031

TMR Image

Breast Reconstruction Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: Rise in prevalence of breast cancer, increase in number of breast reconstruction procedures, and surge in demand for acellular dermal matrix are projected to drive the global breast reconstruction market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer, while 685,000 deaths were reported globally in 2020. Breast cancer is the leading cancer among females in India, with age adjusted rate as high as 25.8 per 100,000 women and mortality rate at 12.7 per 100,000. About one in eight women in the U.S. (around 13%) develops invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.

The popularity of breast reconstruction after mastectomy is increasing across the globe. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), 78,832 breast reconstruction surgeries were performed in 2000. The number increased to 106,295 in 2017.

Acellular dermal matrix provides support to the breast implant. It exhibits positive outcomes, especially in patients with immediate reconstruction after mastectomy. Increase in demand for the matrix can be ascribed to the rise in number of surgeons using it for breast reconstruction and augmentation; and surge in awareness about advantages of acellular dermal matrices in breast reconstruction, abdominal wall reconstruction, nasal reconstruction, and eyelid reconstruction.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the total number of breast reconstruction procedures using the acellular dermal matrix stood at 58,310 in the U.S. in 2016. It increased to 59,774 in 2017. Of the 101,657 breast reconstructions performed in the U.S. in 2018, 69,921 (69%) used tissue expanders and implants; and 61,713 (61%) used ADMs.

Impact of COVID-19 on Breast Reconstruction Market

Elective surgeries such as breast reconstruction were postponed in several countries during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. An article published in the Journal of Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery in February 2022 stated that oncologic breast surgeries and reconstructive surgeries declined by 6.8% and 11%, respectively, in 2020 against that in 2019.

Increase in Demand for Silicone & Saline Breast Implants Boosting Breast Implants Segment

In terms of product, the breast implants segment accounted for more than 42% value share of the global market in 2021. This can be ascribed to the rise in number of breast cancer cases & breast reconstruction procedures and increase in demand for silicone & saline breast implants. Two types of breast implants are used for breast reconstruction & augmentation procedures: silicone and saline implants. Silicone implants accounted for the key share of the market in 2021, owing to the large number of silicone breast implantation procedures performed across the world.

The acellular dermal matrix (ADM) segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as ADM is increasingly used in implant-based breast reconstruction surgeries in order to correct breast deformities such as rippling and contracture

Growth in Breast Reconstruction Procedures in Hospitals to Drive Hospitals Segment

The hospitals segment held the largest share of the global market in 2021. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Growth in number of breast reconstruction procedures performed in hospitals is augmenting the segment.

The ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Ambulatory surgery centers have the ability to improve quality and customer service, while simultaneously reducing costs. In the last few decades, the number of surgical procedures carried out on the same-day basis has increased significantly in countries in the West. More than two-thirds of operations performed in the U.S. are carried out in outpatient centers; a few of these are owned by hospitals.

Regional Outlook of Breast Reconstruction Market

North America accounted for significant share of the global breast reconstruction market in 2021. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be ascribed to technological advancements in breast reconstruction devices, increase in number of players manufacturing breast implants & acellular dermal matrices, and steady rise in prevalence of breast cancer. According to data published by ISAPS, the total number of breast reconstruction procedures performed in the U.S. stood at 541,167 in 2019. It increased to 596,896 in 2020.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to be driven by the increase in the number of players launching new products in countries such as Japan, China, India, and Australia; rise in prevalence of breast cancer; and high demand for breast implants. Surge in disposable income and increase in availability of surgical procedures in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are also projected to augment the breast construction market in the region.

Analysis of Key Players in Global Breast Reconstruction Market

The breast reconstruction market report includes vital information about the key players operating in the global market. Companies are focusing on strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions (M&A), and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. AbbVie, Inc., Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc., GC Aesthetics, Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Integra LifeSciences, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson), POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, RTI Surgical, Inc., and Sientra, Inc. are some of the prominent entities operating in this market.

