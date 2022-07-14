Horticulture Lighting Market Share, Size, Growth, Competitive Analysis and Industry Trends 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for more energy-efficient LEDs in horticulture sector to maximize crop yield and reduce energy consumption are some key factors driving market

Horticulture Lighting Market Size – USD 2.46 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.0%, Market Trends – Growing trend of vertical farming” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global horticulture lighting market size is expected to reach USD 11.27 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient Light-Emitting Diode (LED) systems in horticulture to maximize crop yield and reduce energy consumption.

Development of new and more advanced technologies related with smart agriculture is expected to drive growth of the global horticulture lighting market going ahead. Increasing concerns regarding global food security owing rapidly increasing global population and limited availability of arable land are factors expected to open up more lucrative opportunities for players operating in the greenhouse and indoor farming space, and drive demand for horticulture lighting in greenhouses and indoor farms over the forecast period.

To know about more drivers and challenges | Download a PDF sample now: @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/716

key findings from the report suggest

In August 2020, Signify entered into a cooperative agreement with Yunnan AiBiDa Greenhouse Technology Co., LTD. in order to become a research partner utilizing Philips GreenPower LED products as a supplementary lighting for its greenhouse floriculture production. The agreement is expected to help Signify in improving crop growth efficiency and quality in western China.

Interlighting segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. LED interlighting system enables plant growth and harvest irrespective of location, which is driving deployment.

LED segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing initiatives by government to encourage adoption of energy-efficient LEDs in horticulture to reduce energy consumption is expected to boost demand for LEDs going ahead and drive market growth.

Horticulture Lighting Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Emergen Research Company that provides plant factory industry overview, Horticulture Lighting market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global plant factory market, Horticulture Lighting market segments and geographies, Horticulture Lighting market players, Horticulture Lighting market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The plant factory market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Horticulture Lighting Market: Analysis by focusing on Competitive landscape and Key Developments

Signify, Gavita International B.V., Heliospectra, Osram Licht AG, California Lightworks, Valoya, LumiGrow, Hortilux Schréder, EYE HORTILUX, and ILUMINAR Lighting.

Access the full study findings here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/horticulture-lighting-market

The report further divides the Horticulture Lighting market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Horticulture Lighting market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global horticulture lighting market on the basis of lighting type, lighting technology, application, and region:

Lighting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interlighting

Toplighting

Lighting Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

High-Intensity Discharge (HID)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Farms

Vertical Farms

Greenhouses

Others

The study segments the Horticulture Lighting industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Get an Impressive Discount on this Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/716

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/716

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by Emergen Research

https://pythonmarket.weebly.com/

https://pythonmarket.weebly.com/blog/python-market-size-share-top-key-players-growth-trend-and-forecast-till-20306179577

https://homehealthcaremarket.wordpress.com/

https://pythonmarket835814594.wordpress.com/

https://glycolipidsmarket.weebly.com/

https://glycolipidsmarket.weebly.com/blog/glycolipids-market-growth-global-survey-analysis-share-company-profiles-and-forecast-by-2030

https://glycolipidsmarket.wordpress.com/

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

The global horticulture lighting market size is expected to reach USD 11.27 Billion in 2028