Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market to Reach USD 1973.6 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Market Size – USD 1297.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends– Rising prevalence of target disease and favorable reimbursement scenario

Technological advancements in diabetic ketoacidosis treatment, significant prevalence of target diseases, and rising private & government funding for new drug discovery are expected

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the global Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market was valued at USD 1297.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1973.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about ketones build up during type 1 diabetes as well as type 2 diabetes, and favorable funding scenario for drug development and technological advancements in diabetes ketoacidosis treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Ketoacidosis, hyperglycemia and ketonuria during diabetic ketoacidosis makes it a critical life threatening condition of diabetes. Furthermore, growing prevalence of type 1 diabetes across the globe, increasing availability of well-organized and technologically advanced diabetic ketoacidosis treatment in developing nations, significant R&D activities by the existing and emerging market players to develop effective drugs in an attempt to cater the demand supply gap in the market.

Technological advancements in diabetic ketoacidosis treatment, significant prevalence of target diseases, and rising private & government funding for new drug discovery are expected to be some major drivers for the market.

Restoring of fluid loss with circulatory fluids, rectification of electrolyte disturbances, substitution of hyperglycemia with insulin, improvement in the balance of acid base and management of simultaneous infection are some of the primary components of diabetic ketoacidosis treatment. However, factors such as significant side effects of the existing diabetic ketoacidosis drugs, dearth of skilled clinicians and limited facilities in less developed or low income countries, and stringent government regulations for drug development are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific exhibits tremendous growth potential for growth in adoption of treatments associated with diabetic ketoacidosis owing to increasing prevalence of diabetes and due to favorable government funding for infrastructure development.

This study relies on the evolution of the industry to derive the trends that are observed. A significant increase in the global market is visible, which promises the expansion of the market in the coming years.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Biocon, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Wockhardt, GlaxoSmithKline, Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Adocia

Scope of the report:

The study aims to evaluate different segments, their individual development trends, and their contribution towards the growth of the overall industry. Furthermore, the research offers extensive data about the key factors such as the drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities and their impact on the growth rate. Most importantly, the market intelligence report delivers competitive intelligence data from market evaluation and help companies plan their growth strategies from the consumption volume as well as forecast statistics.

For the purpose of this study, Emergen Research has segmented Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market on the basis of treatment type, end use and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Fluid Replacement

Electrolyte Replacement

Insulin Therapy

Intermediate-Acting Insulin

Long-Acting Insulin

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Specialty Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

The professional intelligence study on the Diabetic Ketoacidosis market addresses some of the most critical questions:

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Diabetic Ketoacidosis market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Diabetic Ketoacidosis market?

What are the main issues facing the global Diabetic Ketoacidosis market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

We are grateful to you for reading our report. If you wish to find more details of the report or want a customization, contact us. You can get a detailed information of the entire research here. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market Size Worth USD 1973.6 Million By 2027