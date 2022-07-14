Global Perlite Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.58 Billion With CAGR of 6.1% By Forecast 2028 Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for good quality perlite in the building & construction industry is driving global perlite market growth.

Market Size – USD 1.61 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Growing trend of green building ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global perlite market size is expected to reach USD 2.58 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for good quality perlite in the construction building industry. The acoustic properties and light weight of expanded perlite are increasing its adoption in the construction and manufacturing industries. Expanded perlite is increasingly utilized in insulation, light weight plasters and mortars, ceiling tiles, and as filter aids. The mineral also reduces noise transmission, enhances fire resistance, and resists rotting, termites, and vermin, in addition to the thermal insulation. High insulating qualities, versatility, and light weight of expanded perlite made it an essential part of the construction industry for loose fill insulation and light weight insulating concrete. Expanded perlite is the ideal construction aggregates filler for masonry fill insulation, floor systems, and roof decks.

Growing trend of green building is supporting the growth of perlite market. Increasing need for more human habitation with limited resources is driving the demand for green building solutions. Perlite is a natural fit for green building initiatives and certifications.

The report contains extensive analysis of the market in light of the ongoing COVID-19 impact. The pandemic has affected the economic landscape of the world dynamically. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic. The report also discusses the present and future impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Perlite research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Perlite market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Perlite business sphere.

Segmental Analysis

The global Perlite market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Perlite sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Some Key Highlights in Report

In April 2020, Imerys S.A, which is a world leader in mineral specialties for industry, acquired the business of mining, processing, and marketing perlite conducted by Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corporation. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the product offering of the company in the horticulture and agriculture markets.

Expanded perlite segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing demand for good quality expanded perlite in India, Malaysia, China, Thailand, and Indonesia due to the growth in the infrastructure sector is expected to drive the market growth in these countries.

Horticulture agriculture segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Expanded perlite is increasingly utilized in horticulture to provide optimum moisture retention and aeration for enhanced plant growth, which is driving the demand for expanded perlite in horticulture agriculture sector.

Key players in the market include Imerys S.A., Keltech Energies Ltd, Dupré Minerals, Amol Minechem Ltd., SUPREME PERLITE COMPANY, IPM GROUP OF COMPANIES, Bergama Mining Perlite Inc., Genper Group, The Schundler Company and Aegean Perlites SA.

Emergen Research has segmented the global perlite market on the basis of form, application, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Crude Perlite

Expanded Perlite

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Horticulture Agriculture

Construction

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Greece

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Philippines

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Perlite market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Perlite industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Perlite market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

Perlite Market Size Worth USD 2.58 Billion by 2028