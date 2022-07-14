Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman to Deliver Remarks on Elie Wiesel Act Report and New Strategy

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman will release the 2022 Elie Wiesel Act Report to Congress and the first-ever U.S. Strategy to Anticipate, Prevent, and Respond to Atrocities on Friday, July 15, at 10:30 a.m. EDT from the State Department.  Deputy Secretary Sherman will be joined by U.S. Agency for International Development Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman and Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Anne Witkowsky.

The Deputy Secretary’s remarks will be open to the press and live streamed on www.state.gov and www.YouTube.com/statedept.  Please RSVP to CSOPublicAffairs1@state.gov by 2:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 14, to attend in-person.

Following the event, the 2022 Report and new Strategy will be available online at www.state.gov/atrocity-prevention.  For any media queries, please also email CSOPublicAffairs1@state.gov.

