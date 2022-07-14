Stone Paper Market Size to Reach USD 1,274.1 Million by 2030 at a CAGR 5.1% - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

stone paper market size was USD 818.2 Million in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global stone paper market size is expected to reach USD 1,274.1 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising concerns over significant deforestation from wood harvesting to manufacturing wood pulp are expected to fuel market revenue growth for alternatives such as stone paper during the forecast period. Stone paper's demand anticipated to be driven by increasing use of stone paper for packaging applications as a substitute for regular wood-based paper.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1326

Stone paper is readily used by expanding flexible packaging sector, which uses it for FMCG, food, and beverage packaging. Stone paper is used by food manufacturers because of its long-term durability and aesthetic characteristics. Stone paper's environmentally friendly and long-lasting characteristics help to reduce industrial waste while also enhancing consumer satisfaction. Firms are raising market awareness by using stone paper box pouches with digital printing on them. Such initiatives and uses are anticipated to enhance the global stone paper revenue market during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By product type, rich mineral paper double coated stone paper segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to continue to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Rich mineral paper is made mostly from dusty stone, polyethylene, and adhesive. This type of paper is waterproof, sturdy, and non-flammable, and a key benefit is that is that it does not require cutting down of trees for its production, and thus is highly environment friendly.

By application, labeling paper segment is expected to grow at a faster rate, in terms of revenue share, during the forecast period. Consumers have been exposed to a wide range of items due to the emergence of e-commerce. This necessitates the demand for modern and attractive product labeling, and advancements in labeling technology are expected to boost demand for stone paper.

Stone paper market in Asia-Pacific held the largest revenue share market in 2020 due to rising demand from paper and packaging applications. This is owing to the product's environmental-friendly nature as it helps to eliminate a significant amount of water use and avoid deforestation, which leads to carbon dioxide emission. China has a stable base in the stone paper industry with the presence of key players such as Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd., Changzhou Ji Li Paper Industry Co. Ltd., and Guangzhou Myhome Wallpaper Co. Ltd. in the country. The market is expected to grow further as product applications in stationery, leaflets, posters, bags, packaging, books, magazines, wallpapers, plates, and containers expand in Asia Pacific region.

Top players profiled in the report include:

Karst Stone Paper, Shenzhen Stone Paper, Liaoning Shenmei, Panjiang Dragon, Taiwan Lung Meng tech Co. Ltd., Changzhou Ji Li Paper Industry Co. Ltd., Stone Paper, Guangzhou Myhome Wallpaper Co. Ltd., TBM Co., Ltd., and Shanxi Uni-moon Co., Ltd.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Rich Mineral Paper Double Coated Stone Paper (RPD)

Rich Mineral Board Double Coated Stone Paper (RBD)

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Calcium Carbonate

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/stone-paper-market

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Stone Paper report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC and the rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Summary of the Stone Paper Market Research Report:

Insightful information regarding the global Stone Paper market

Strategic recommendations for the investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1326

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.