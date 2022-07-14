Lab Centrifuges Market Size In 2021 with CAGR of 2.6%: Size, Analysis, Worldwide Research by Fastest Growing Companies
Major prevalence of blood disorders and rising focus on clinical research are major factors fueling revenue growth of global Lab centrifuges market
VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Lab Centrifuges market size is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global Lab centrifuges market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing biological research activities, introduction of innovative products such as high-speed centrifuges, rising number of research centers, and major prevalence of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis. Centrifugation process is used to separate particles from a liquid sample depending on their shape, size, density, viscosity of medium, and rotor speed.
Some commonly used centrifuge categories are benchtop centrifuges, clinical benchtop centrifuges, refrigerated benchtop centrifuges, microcentrifuges, and concentrators and vacuum centrifuges. Continuous technological advancements such as introduction of high-speed centrifuge systems, and application of vacuum technology to reduce friction and control temperature are boosting demand in the global market.
The report assesses the historical data and current scenario to offer accurate estimations of the Lab centrifuges market in the coming years. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market. It offers detailed insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the industry at a regional level and industry level. The report also covers the developments and government regulations related to COVID-19. The report further analyzes the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the global market and provides an insight into the post-COVID-19 situation.
Some Key Highlights From the Report :
In March 2021, Andritz launched a new centrifuge system, ecoOne. This system is a pusher centrifuge with a powerful single motor that has multiple functions for the application of heavy chemicals, technical salt, and agrochemicals.
Accessories segment is expected to register a 3.1% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to need for repeated purchase of tubes, buckets, and bottles.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing concerns about blood disorders and rising focus on treatment, growing number of private hospitals, and presence of major market players are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.
The Global Lab centrifuges market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.
The prominent players participating in this industry include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, Kubota Corporation, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., NuAire, and Sartorius.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Lab centrifuges market based on product, model, usage, rotor design, application, end-use, and regions:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Equipment
Multipurpose Centrifuges
Ultracentrifuges
Micro centrifuges
Mini centrifuges
Other
Accessories
Rotors
Tubes
Centrifuge Bottles
Buckets
Plates
Others
Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Benchtop Centrifuges
Floor-standing Centrifuges
Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
General Purpose Centrifuges
Preclinical Centrifuges
Clinical Centrifuges
Rotor Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Fixed-angle Rotors
Vertical Rotors
Swinging-bucket Rotors
Others
Global Lab centrifuges market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
What Is Covered In The Report:
Standard Deliverables:
Lab centrifuges market Size in both revenue and volume
Driving and Restraining Forces of the Dating Services market
Segmental analysis broken down into various subcategories
Lab centrifuges market Share Analysis of top competitors
New Product Entry Strategies
Location Analysis
Lab centrifuges market Forecast and Growth Projections
Our USPs
Value chain and competitive matrix analysis
Production and consumption trend analysis
Regulatory compliance impacts on production process
Alternative material sources and processes
Customer Mapping Strategies
Reduction in utilization rate of facilities
Raw material procurement sources
Devising alternative chemical routes for enhanced efficiency
