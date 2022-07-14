Lab Centrifuges Market Size In 2021 with CAGR of 2.6%: Size, Analysis, Worldwide Research by Fastest Growing Companies

Major prevalence of blood disorders and rising focus on clinical research are major factors fueling revenue growth of global Lab centrifuges market

Lab centrifuges market Size – USD 1.17 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.6%, Market Trend – Rising adoption of advanced technologies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Lab Centrifuges market size is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global Lab centrifuges market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing biological research activities, introduction of innovative products such as high-speed centrifuges, rising number of research centers, and major prevalence of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis. Centrifugation process is used to separate particles from a liquid sample depending on their shape, size, density, viscosity of medium, and rotor speed.

Major prevalence of blood disorders and rising focus on clinical research are major factors fueling revenue growth of global Lab centrifuges market . Some commonly used centrifuge categories are benchtop centrifuges, clinical benchtop centrifuges, refrigerated benchtop centrifuges, microcentrifuges, and concentrators and vacuum centrifuges. Continuous technological advancements such as introduction of high-speed centrifuge systems, and application of vacuum technology to reduce friction and control temperature are boosting demand in the global market.

The report assesses the historical data and current scenario to offer accurate estimations of the Lab centrifuges market in the coming years. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market. It offers detailed insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the industry at a regional level and industry level. The report also covers the developments and government regulations related to COVID-19. The report further analyzes the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the global market and provides an insight into the post-COVID-19 situation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

In March 2021, Andritz launched a new centrifuge system, ecoOne. This system is a pusher centrifuge with a powerful single motor that has multiple functions for the application of heavy chemicals, technical salt, and agrochemicals.

Accessories segment is expected to register a 3.1% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to need for repeated purchase of tubes, buckets, and bottles.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing concerns about blood disorders and rising focus on treatment, growing number of private hospitals, and presence of major market players are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

The Global Lab centrifuges market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

The prominent players participating in this industry include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, Kubota Corporation, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., NuAire, and Sartorius.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Lab centrifuges market based on product, model, usage, rotor design, application, end-use, and regions:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Equipment

Multipurpose Centrifuges

Ultracentrifuges

Micro centrifuges

Mini centrifuges

Other

Accessories

Rotors

Tubes

Centrifuge Bottles

Buckets

Plates

Others

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Benchtop Centrifuges

Floor-standing Centrifuges

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

General Purpose Centrifuges

Preclinical Centrifuges

Clinical Centrifuges

Rotor Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fixed-angle Rotors

Vertical Rotors

Swinging-bucket Rotors

Others

Global Lab centrifuges market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What Is Covered In The Report:

Standard Deliverables:

Lab centrifuges market Size in both revenue and volume

Lab centrifuges market Size in both revenue and volume

Segmental analysis broken down into various subcategories

Lab centrifuges market Share Analysis of top competitors

New Product Entry Strategies

Location Analysis

Lab centrifuges market Forecast and Growth Projections

Our USPs

Value chain and competitive matrix analysis

Production and consumption trend analysis

Regulatory compliance impacts on production process

Alternative material sources and processes

Customer Mapping Strategies

Reduction in utilization rate of facilities

Raw material procurement sources

Devising alternative chemical routes for enhanced efficiency

Request customized copy of Lab centrifuges market report

We are grateful to you for reading our report. If you wish to find more details of the report or want a customization, contact us. You can get a detailed information of the entire research here. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

