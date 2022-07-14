Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Is Projected To Grow At An Exemplary Growth Rate of Around 8.7% By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases & increasing geriatric population are significant factor driving interventional cardiology devices market growth

Interventional cardiology devices Market Size – USD 13.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Interventional cardiology devices market size is expected to reach USD 26.84 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of the interventional cardiology devices market can be attributed to rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death in the US, and is responsible for around 655,000 deaths every year. Coronary heart disease is the leading heart disease type that, in 2017, accounted for the deaths of 365,914 individuals in the US.

Interventional cardiology devices deliver several benefits, including reduced chances of scar occurrence, reduced surgery complexity and time, and decreased pain. Additionally, rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases result in an increase in healthcare expenditure, which in turn, is driving revenue growth of the interventional cardiology devices market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart attacks account for over USD 320.00 Billion in yearly healthcare expenditure and lost productivity, and this figure is expected to reach USD 818.00 Billion in 2030.

Key Interventional Cardiology Devices Market participants include Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, iVascular, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, B.Braun Melsungen, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Biosensors International Group Ltd., and Endocor GmbH.

The latest study on the Interventional cardiology devices market industry includes a detailed analysis of the future trends and demands for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 . The report covers the estimation of key market players, emerging new players, and regional analysis to offer a better understanding of the Interventional cardiology devices market . Furthermore, the report is updated with the changes in the market dynamics and economic scenario due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Key inclusions of the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market report:

COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

Organized mentions of major market trends.

Growth opportunities.

Figures showcasing market growth rate.

Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

In June 2019, Terumo Corporation signed a partnership agreement with Orchestra BioMed, Inc. This partnership provides Terumo Corporation with exclusive rights for the development and marketing of Virtue Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon (SEB).

Angioplasty stents find application to restore blood flow occurring due to blockage and to reduce heart attack risk. Stents are considered beneficial in reducing damage caused to heart muscles in the event of a heart attack. Also, stents may instantly relieve or reduce symptoms comprising chest pain, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

Among the end-use segments, the hospitals segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, which can be attributed to robust presence of experienced healthcare professionals for installation of interventional cardiology devices and more advanced and developed healthcare infrastructure, along with high purchasing power for advanced and dedicated interventional cardiology devices in countries in the region. Additionally, hospitals account for adverse event minimization in patients during critical procedures, including stent installation and cardiac catheterization.

The Interventional Cardiology Devices Market research study of historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market .

Emergen Research has segmented the global interventional cardiology devices market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Angioplasty Stents

Angioplasty Balloons

Catheters

Structural Heart Devices

Plaque Modification Devices

Guidewires

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

What is the key information extracted from the interventional cardiology devices market report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the interventional cardiology devices market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects interventional cardiology devices market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

