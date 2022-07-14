Global Antimony Market Gaining Momentum - projected to reach USD 3.10 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

antimony Market Size – USD 1.96 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trend – Rapid industrialization in developing countries

Good fire-resistance of antimony and rising demand for more fire resistant materials for a varioty of industrial and military applications are some key factors driving market growth.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global antimony market size is projected to reach USD 3.10 Billion in 2028 and register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving revenue growth are increasing use of antimony in plastic additives, in rubbers, and chemicals and others.

Flame retardants are chemicals that help in reducing the level of ignition and prevent the start and spread of fire. Flame retardants are widely used in furniture, electronic products, building materials, and others to provide a limited fire safety benefit. Flame retardants can enable modern electronic equipment such as televisions and computers to meet fire safety standards. However, flame retardants do not break down easily, and hence remain in the environment for an extended period of time.

Key antimony market participants include Mandalay Resources Ltd., Belmont Metals Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, United States Antimony Corporation, Lamber Metals International, Village Main Reef Ltd., Amspec Chemical Corporation, Recylex, Tri-Star Resources, and NYACOL Nano Technologies.

The latest study on the Antimony market industry includes a detailed analysis of the future trends and demands for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028 . Antimony market Relevant data on the sudden shift in consumer preferences, spending power and consumption volume worldwide further makes this study more precise. Special emphasis on recent developments including collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and technology upgrades occupies an important section in the study. The SWOT analysis performed during the study identifies the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities in store for key vendors operating

Key inclusions of the antimony market report:

COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

Organized mentions of major market trends.

Growth opportunities.

Figures showcasing market growth rate.

Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

In November 2019, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group acquired the assets of International Specialty Alloys, which is a leading U.S producer of titanium master alloys and other binary alloys for the aerospace market. This acquisition will help in business expansion of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group.

Based on application, the market is segmented into lead-acid batteries, flame retardants, plastic additives, glass & ceramics, and others. Flame retardants are chemicals that are used in materials to prevent the start or to slow down the progress of a fire.

Europe accounted for a significantly large share in the global antimony market revenue in 2020. Stringent government regulations and fire-resistance attributes of antimony, and rising demand for safer products and materials for use in a range of products and industries is expected to continue to drive market growth.

The antimony market research study of historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the antimony market .

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global antimony market based on application, product type, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Lead Acid Batteries

Flame Retardants

Plastic Additives

Glass & Ceramics

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Antimony Trioxide

Alloys

Metal Ingot

Antimony Pentoxide

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Chemical

Electrical

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways from Antimony Report :

Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance - Antimony market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for more than top 20 countries globally for the Antimony Market

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level - for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals

Understand the different dynamics influencing the Antimony market - key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

