PHILIPPINES, July 14 - Press Release

July 14, 2022 Revilla bill pushes to provide one tablet per student Senator Ramon Bong Revilla filed Senate Bill No. 258 that seeks to provide one tablet per student for those enrolled in public schools and state universities and colleges. "Bagamat dalawang taon na ang lumipas simula nang tayo ay tamaan ng pandemya, at may ilan na rin sigurong mga estudyante ang naka-adjust, hangad pa rin natin na mahandugan ang bawat mag-aaral ng sariling tablet upang makatulong sa kanilang pagaaral. Ito ay hindi lamang solusyon sa patuloy nating nararanasan ngayon, kung hindi paghahanda na rin natin sa future-proofing ng learning modalities para sa ating mga magaaral", Sen. Revilla explained. DepEd, in a statement, holds the position that distance learning would also address the persistent problem of classroom shortage in public schools, which is seen to recur once the classes shift to face-to-face arrangement post-pandemic. Former DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones further said that, "the greatest takeaway from this past year is that we have to be willing, flexible, and embrace technology". When enacted, the "One Tablet, One Student Program" will be implemented by the Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education to provide a tablet computer to each student of public elementary, secondary, and tertiary schools to enable them to effectively participate in online learning. "The provision of learning gadgets to the students of the public school system will assure that quality education will be accessible to more Filipinos, especially to those who cannot buy on their own", Sen. Revilla added. In the bill, those students who already have their own personal learning gadgets shall be given educational assistance in the form of an internet allowance instead, to cover the cost of connectivity. In a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) last year, 4 out of 10 Filipino students aged 5 to 20 years old do not have a device for distance learning. However, even before the crafting of the proposed law, Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. has already launched his own initiative, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last 2020, to distribute tablet computers among Filipinos who are greatly in need of gadgets for the conduct of their work or online classes. Through his effort, the Kaalaman, Ating Palawakin (KAP) Amazing Gadget Giveaway provided thousands of beneficiaries with fully-functional tablet device. The initiative started when many of his followers on his social media accounts requested for laptops and tablets to be used amidst the adjustment on workplaces and schools due to the pandemic. Sen. Revilla immediately responded to the call and did his best to give many Filipino workers and students the means to continue their work and studies remotely. "The changing of times demand that we respond swiftly to the needs of our people. Our laws must always be ever dynamic and responsive especially in ensuring that the youth, who we so fondly call the future of this nation, will have bright future through programs that help enrich their education. The "new normal" after all, has taught us that emerging trends in learning should be adapted to so that no student will be left behind", Sen. Revilla stressed.