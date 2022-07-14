Morocco Records 2,064 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, July 14 - Morocco recorded 2,064 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday, adding that 2,886 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period.

A total of 24,863,250 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,350,419, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,587,523 people have received the third dose of the vaccine while 7,912 people have received the fourth dose.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,244,892, while recoveries increased to 1,212,252, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.4%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (729), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (375), Fez-Meknes (302), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (141), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (136), the Oriental (131), Marrakech-Safi (83), Souss-Massa (72), Draa-Tafilalet (57), Guelmim-Oued Noun (17), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (11) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (10).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,165, with five cases reported in the past 24 hours in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (02), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (01), Draa-Tafilalet (01) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (01).

The number of active cases has reached 16,475, while 40 severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 147.

MAP 13 July 2022