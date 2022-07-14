NoSQL Market is Expected to Garner $22,087 Million by 2026

Allied Market Research - Logo

A NoSQL is a database that includes a relational mechanism for storage and retrieval of structured and unstructured data.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The NoSQL market size was valued at $2,410.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $22,087 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Rise in unstructured data, increase in demand for data analytics, and surge in application development business across the globe drive the growth of the global NoSQL market. On the other hand, complexities related with testing NoSQL applications curtail down the growth to some extent. However, growth in big data is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Based on type, the key value store segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global NoSQL market revenue in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2026. The simplicity in implementation of database is a major driver of the segment. On the other hand, the graph based segment would register the fastest CAGR of 34.2% throughout the forecast period. The ability to support a large number of connections drives the growth of the segment.

Based on application, the web apps segments accounted for more than one-fourth of the global NoSQL market share in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2026. NoSQL is emerging as one of the most suitable technological options for storing web app session information which drives the segment. At the same time, the mobile apps segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 33.5% during the study period. Due to storage in schema-less format, app developers can comfortably modify applications without making any major infrastructure changes which augments the growth of the segment.

Based on geography, North America held the lion's share, generating more than two-fifths of the global NoSQL market. The higher awareness among North American users regarding the benefits of NoSQL technology is driving the adoption of NoSQL in this region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is also projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 35.5% during the estimated period. This is due to rise in its adoption for social network development and app development purposes in the Asia-Pacific region.

The market players operating in the NoSQL market analysis include Aerospike, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., DataStax, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Couchbase, Inc., Google LLC, MarkLogic Corporation, MongoDB, Inc., Neo Technology, Inc., and Objectivity, Inc.

Impact of COVID-19:

• Due to global lockdown, the usage of social networking and online gaming has been increased. This fueled the demand for NoSQL application in the social networking and online gaming market.

• The adoption of NoSQL applications in regions including North America and Asia-pacific has been increased amid COVID-19.

